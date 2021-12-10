Veolia Environnement: Release of a Base Prospectus

Annual Update of the “Euro Medium Term Notes” Program

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) has finalised the annual update of its 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes program.

The base prospectus (AMF approval number 21-526 on December, 10th 2021) is available on the website of the company www.veolia.com (“finance” area, section “debt and ratings” under “analysts and investors”), at its administrative headquarters, from the paying agent (Société Générale Securities Services) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers www.amf-france.org.

About Veolia

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020.

www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005517/en/