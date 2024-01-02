Veolia: Natixis IMI exceeds 5% of voting rights

On December 22, 2023, Natixis Investment Managers International, acting on behalf of the Sequoia Plus corporate mutual fund it manages, declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the threshold of 5% of the voting rights in Veolia Environnement and held, on behalf of the fund, 4.27% of the company's capital and 5.07% of its voting rights.



This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Veolia Environnement shares on the market.



