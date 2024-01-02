On December 22, 2023, Natixis Investment Managers International, acting on behalf of the Sequoia Plus corporate mutual fund it manages, declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the threshold of 5% of the voting rights in Veolia Environnement and held, on behalf of the fund, 4.27% of the company's capital and 5.07% of its voting rights.

This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Veolia Environnement shares on the market.

