Veoneer Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Veoneer, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VNE

07/23/2021 | 11:08am EDT
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) to Magna International Inc. for $31.25 per share in cash is fair to Veoneer shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Veoneer shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Veoneer and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Veoneer shareholders; (2) determine whether Magna is underpaying for Veoneer; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Veoneer shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Veoneer shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS