Verallia: Shareholders' Annual Meeting Held on June 15, 2021

The Shareholders’ General Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman and CEO.

In order to protect the health and safety of employees and shareholders in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the provisions of the French decree n°2021-255 dated March 9, 2021, the Shareholders’ General Meeting was held at the Company's registered office, behind closed doors, excluding the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

Given the circumstances, shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights before the Shareholders’ General Meeting, either remotely or by giving a proxy vote to the Chairman or a third party; they were also able to send written questions ahead of the Shareholders’ General Meeting.

The Shareholders’ General Meeting was broadcast live via an audio webcast and will remain available on Verallia’s website for a year.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Michel Giannuzzi hosted the Shareholders’ General Meeting in a restricted committee, composed of Nathalie Delbreuve, Group Chief Financial Officer, Cécile Tandeau de Marsac, Chairwoman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee and PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit, co-statutory auditor, represented by Itto El Hariri.

Wendy Kool-Foulon, Group General Counsel, acted as Secretary. Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A.and Bpifrance Participations, designated among the shareholders holding the greatest number of voting rights as at the date of the convening notice, acted as tellers.

With a quorum of 85.723%, the Shareholders’ General Meeting adopted, with approval rates ranging from 84.85% to 99.99%, all the resolutions submitted to its vote and including in particular the following matters:

- the approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year;

- the distribution of a dividend of €0.95 per share, to be fully paid in cash; such dividend will be detached on July 1, 2021 and paid on July 5, 2021;

- the ratification of BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda’s cooptation as member of the Board of Directors;

- the amounts of the compensation paid or awarded for the 2020 financial year to executive and non-executive directors and the compensation policy for the 2021 financial year (“say on pay”);

- the renewal of the authorization for the Company to buy back its own shares and the delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors; and

- changes to the Company's articles of association, in order to provide for the terms of designation of the director representing employee shareholders to the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders’ General Meeting’s presentation and webcast, together with the detailed results of the votes per resolution, are available on Verallia's website www.verallia.com in the Investors section, sub-section “Regulated Information/2021 General Shareholders’ Meeting”.

Financial calendar:

29 July 2021 : financial results for H1 2021 - Press release before the market opening and conference call/presentation at 9.00 am (CET) of that day.

: financial results for H1 2021 - 7 October 2021 : Virtual Capital Market Day - Further details to come

28 October 2021 : financial results for Q3 2021 - Press release before the market opening and conference call at 9.00 am (CET) of that day.

About Verallia - At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world’s most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.5 billion in 2020. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA – ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes. For more information, visit www.verallia.com .

