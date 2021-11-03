Verallia Successfully Priced a New Sustainability-Linked Bond

Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) announced today that it successfully priced a new Sustainability-Linked Bond for an aggregate amount of EUR 500 million with a 10-year maturity with a coupon of 1.875%. With this second Sustainability-Linked Bond issuance in less than a year, Verallia is confirming its sustainability leadership in the Glass packaging industry and the very favourable perception of its credit quality by investors.

Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: “We are proud of this second sustainability-linked bond issuance of which marks our financial alignment with the Group’s ESG strategy and ambition. The transaction, more than 2.5 times oversubscribed, demonstrates the confidence of investors in the Company’s financial strength, strategy and ability to deliver on its sustainability targets.”

The proceeds of the transaction will be used to refinance part of the existing financial indebtedness of the Group. This landmark transaction enables Verallia to (i) lengthen its debt maturity profile, (ii) continue the diversification of its sources of funding and (iii) further reinforce the visibility of its commitment to sustainability.

The Sustainability-Linked Notes are fully aligned with Verallia’s ESG ambitions and were issued in accordance with the ICMA Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles. In its Second Party Opinion, V.E. is of the opinion that Verallia’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework is aligned with the core components of the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020. V.E. rates both KPI’s relevance and target’s ambition as advanced, the highest rating on its scale. The Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework and the Second Party Opinion can be found here.

The coupon amounts depend on the achievement of the two following Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs):

- SPT 1: Reduce Verallia’s annual CO 2 emissions (scope 1 and 2) to 2,625kt CO 2 for the year 2025 (15% decrease vs 2019 baseline), and

- SPT 2: Reach a 59% rate of external cullet usage by 2025 (+10 pts increase vs 2019 baseline).

This is in line with Verallia’s 2030 plan aiming to reduce scope 1 and 2 CO 2 emissions and increase its cullet rate usage on all furnaces. This objective is in line with the Paris COP 21 goals to keep a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and has been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative.

BNP Paribas, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking acted as Joint Global Coordinators on the bond issuance. Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, La Banque Postale and Raiffeisen Bank International acted as joint bookrunners.

About Verallia - At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world’s most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.5 billion in 2020. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA – ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes.

For more information, visit www.verallia.com.

