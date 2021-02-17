Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verano Holdings Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Ticker “VRNO”

02/17/2021 | 06:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it will begin trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the ticker symbol “VRNO.”

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company’s listing statement which will be available at www.thecse.com as well as the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

In addition, please visit Verano’s new investor website at http://investors.veranogrown.com/ to view information about the Company and request automated email alerts for future news and public filings.

About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes eight production facilities comprising approximately 750,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.veranogrown.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully begin or continue trading on the CSE or achieve its business objectives.

Although Verano believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

***

Contacts:

Investors
Verano Holdings
Aaron Miles
Head of Investor Relations
aaron@verano.holdings

Media
Verano Holdings
David Spreckman
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications & Retail Marketing
david@verano.holdings

Financial Profiles
Verano Holdings
Debbie Douglas
Senior Vice President
ddouglas@finprofiles.com
949-375-3436


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aOWENS CORNING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:12aALPHABET : Google to invest $75 million in coronavirus-hit small businesses
RE
06:12aECSC : Major Contract Wins for Managed Detection and Response Division
PU
06:11aUK inflation heads up as locked-down consumers spend from home
RE
06:11aGOOD HEMP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aDFDS A/S : Award of long-term incentives
AQ
06:10aALLETE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:10aPENN VIRGINIA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aTELENAV, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:10aIDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Buffett's Berkshire reveals big stakes in Verizon, Chevron
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT sees profit boost from e-cigs as more smokers switch
3ANALYSIS: Europe braces for pandemic reality to hit banks
4WTI : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Bets Billions on Verizon and Chevron -- Update
5Dollar gains as Treasury yields rise; bitcoin breaches $50,000

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ