Veratad : Technologies Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

01/19/2021 | 10:02am EST
TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veratad Technologies, a global provider of age and identity verification solutions, announced today that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information security management system (ISMS).  ISO 27001:2013 is an international standard designed and formulated to help create a robust ISMS that takes a systematic approach to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive company and customer information.

Having met ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification requirements, Veratad joins an elite few that have achieved this standard.

 ISO/IEC 27001:2013 was published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and provides an international methodology for the implementation, management, maintenance and continual improvement of information security. Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Veratad's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices.

A-lign, an independent, third-party auditor accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications, has certified that Veratad has the proper technical controls and formalized IT security policies and procedures in place to protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and that Veratad's IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in the best practices necessary to maintain compliance with the ISO 27001 Standards.

"While we have always placed a high priority on safeguarding data, achieving this certification will assure our customers and partners that Veratad meets the highest international standards for information security prescribed by ISO 27001," says John E. Ahrens, CEO, Veratad Technologies, LLC. "Having met all the requirements for certification, Veratad joins an elite few in our industry that have achieved this standard."

The ISO 27001 Certification demonstrates Veratad's continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures that the security of data and information has been addressed, implemented and properly controlled in all areas of Veratad's organization.

About Veratad Technologies, LLC

Veratad Technologies, LLC is the leading provider of global age and identity solutions. Veratad makes high-end technology accessible with a full suite of trusted and highly flexible solutions. With Veratad, data, documents, out-of-wallet questions, mobile two-factor authentication and biometrics come together to solve the toughest identity problems. Privacy matters at Veratad. Our solutions verify age or identity in seconds while protecting sensitive personal data and promoting a high level of consumer privacy. Veratad's goal is to keep our clients safe without losing focus on their goals of increasing profits, reducing costs, preventing fraud and enhancing compliance. For more information, visit https://veratad.com/.

Media Contact: Patty Pologruto | patty@altitudemarketing.com | 484-225-1609

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veratad-technologies-achieves-iso-27001-certification-301210382.html

SOURCE Veratad


© PRNewswire 2021
