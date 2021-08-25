Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verdantix : EHS Services Survey Reveals Spending Plans And Technology Priorities For 2021

08/25/2021 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Independent research firm Verdantix has released its annual global survey of 302 EHS decision-makers with direct responsibility for corporate-wide EHS management strategies and initiatives. The interviewees – EHS directors, senior managers, and managers from firms with revenues of at least $250 million – predict an increase in spend across all EHS services. High priorities for 2021 are EHS performance management (46% of respondents), sustainability management (23%), and EHS training (21%).

“Despite challenges posed by the global pandemic over the past 18 months, COVID-19 led to increased spend on EHS services projects in 2020,” commented Verdantix Analyst, Tom Brown. “With the pandemic directly affecting EHS functions, priorities and strategies, Verdantix sought to understand how EHS services budgets changed in accordance with new EHS function demand.”

Key findings of the Verdantix ‘Global Corporate Survey: EHS Services Budgets, Preferences And Priorities’ report:

  • Environmental projects saw the largest upturn in spend, with 50% of EHS decision-makers stating that COVID-19 increased their service budgets for this category.
  • Firms will continue to invest heavily in services for EHS performance management, to cut through the noise, ensuring they can track key metrics and provide critical data to maintain compliance.
  • The shift in investor interest in ESG metrics has put many firms under pressure to meet climate initiatives. Consequently, firms have turned to EHS consultants to reduce their carbon footprint, with 43% of survey respondents stating that they intend to use service firms for climate change planning over the next 12 months.
  • The number of use cases for EHS technology implementation services is expected to fall in the next 12 months, after a large digitization push by firms during the pandemic
  • EHS mobile applications and industrial wearables are seen as two of the most popular technologies for EHS service led implementations, with 43% and 38% of respondents, respectively, planning to use them in the next year.
  • Very important factors affecting EHS service provider selection are subject matter expertise (53%), previous experience with EHS service provider (40%), greater visibility into insights through digitization (35%) and local presence (33%).

“Investor ESG focus has without doubt increased demand for environmental and sustainability led projects,” continued Brown. “This coupled with increasing corporate interest in sophisticated technology solutions will see continued innovation within the sector, with service firms investing heavily to diversify their capabilities.”

 


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:37aKCC : Key information relating to dividend for second quarter 2021
AQ
04:34aTHE NON-NEGOTIABLES : Barclays Mortgages reveals Brits' list of property ‘must haves'
PU
04:34aLINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : On-site COVID-19 Vaccination Service Available at Lok Fu Place on 2 September
PU
04:34aNew World Bank Country Representative for Timor-Leste
PU
04:34aBANDAI NAMCO : Consolidated Financial Report248.4 KB
PU
04:34aCONTINENTAL : Listen Closely – This is How eMobility Sounds and Swings
PU
04:34aSTRAWBEAR ENTERTAINMENT : Interim results announcement for the six months ended june 30, 2021
PU
04:34aIBERDROLA S A : mobilises green hydrogen in the Apenine railway hub in Italy
PU
04:34aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.4742 per dollar, strongest such close since aug. 6
RE
04:33aAIR CANADA : Second Open for Summer Lottery draw closes Aug. 24
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. : Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked
3NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion
4Asian stocks hold gains as markets await Powell speech
5NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Chinese tutoring firms adapt to c..

HOT NEWS