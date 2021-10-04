Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verdantix : Says Spending On Operational Risk Management Software Applications Will Reach $2.6 Billion In 2026

10/04/2021 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The global operational risk management (ORM) software applications market will grow from $1.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9%, to $2.6 billion in 2026 according to a new study from independent research firm Verdantix. Verdantix research finds that the post-COVID-19 ORM software market is driven by maturation of the market, rise in remote operations, pandemic driven growth in digitization to support lean operations, real-time risk management enablement, and safe operations rising to the top of executive priority lists. Vendors positioned to benefit from this growth include ORM software providers such as AdaptIT, CONFORMiT, Enablon, Go-Arc, MODS Management, NiSoft, RiskPoynt, SAP, Sphera, Tenforce and Yokowaga RAP.

“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly slowed the ORM software market’s nominal growth rate throughout 2020, but it proved fairly resilient,” commented Malavika Tohani, Research Director, Operational Excellence. “To maximize growth, ORM software providers must broaden their offerings to cover process safety management (PSM), have an open architecture to support greater integrations with industrial systems and incorporate digital twins to visually communicate risk.”

The Verdantix report, Market Size And Forecast: Operational Risk Management Software Applications 2020-2026 (Global), provides executives at ORM software providers, systems integrators and financial investors with the information they need to inform business planning and strategy. The model breaks down the market size and forecast trends across 16 industry segments specified by asset class and 10 economic regions. Oil and gas industries accounted for over one-third (34%) of ORM software spend in 2020, followed by manufacturing (25%) and power distribution and generation (18%). The ORM software market is forecast to experience the highest growth in spend from South Asia and China growing at a double-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2026 and will witness increased uptake amongst all industries, with the fastest growth in chemicals.

“The market is set for strong growth between 2021 and 2026,” commented Hugo Fuller, Verdantix Analyst. “To exploit the attractive market opportunity, ORM software suppliers need to expand their offerings to provide an integrated solution for PSM, incorporate digital twins to collate risks into a single source and communicate them visually, and have an open architecture to support easy integration with external systems.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:47aOCWEN FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aTRAVELEX ISSUERCO 2 PLC : Completion of £15 million Funding Raise
EQ
06:46aINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT to Advance VLT Central System Technology in Alberta with INTELLIGEN Five-Year Contract Extension
PR
06:46aRIVERNORTH/DOUBLELINE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY FUND, INC. : Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering
BU
06:46aSQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES : to Present New Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
BU
06:46aDIGITAL MEDIA : DMS Launches Protect Health Insurance Agency
BU
06:46aPRESS RELEASE : Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Completion of GBP15 million Funding Raise
DJ
06:45aSTANTEC : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 3, 2021, and Host Conference Call on November 4, 2021
AQ
06:45aHIGHWOODS PROPERTIES : Announces $120M of Non-Core Asset Sales
AQ
06:45aOCWEN FINANCIAL : Announces Closing With Reverse Mortgage Solutions to Acquire Reverse Mortgage Servicing and REO Platforms
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global T..
2Banks, chipmakers drag European stocks lower on growth worries
3Inflation and Evergrande keep world shares on back foot
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5Audi CEO sees chip shortage as 'perfect storm' but will get through it

HOT NEWS