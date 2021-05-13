Verdantix : Benchmark Reveals Three Leaders In The Growing Workplace Systems Integrators Market

Three service providers – Accenture, Deloitte, and JLL – lead the market for workplace systems integrators, amidst a growing market. Using its proprietary Green Quadrant methodology, independent research firm Verdantix assessed the capabilities of the 13 most prominent service providers available on the market on how they compare across 7 capability areas related to real estate and workplace management processes.

“Demand for workplace systems integration is on a strong growth trajectory as firms run programmes to upgrade the office experience and make workplaces more agile,” commented Ibrahim Yate, Verdantix Senior Analyst. “As a result, service providers are expanding their capabilities to work across a broader range of areas such as smart access control, mobile apps and the deployment of point solutions.”

The Verdantix Green Quadrant: Workplace Systems Integrators 2021 is the only independent benchmark of workplace systems integrators available on the market. The study findings are based on a 92-point questionnaire, extensive briefings, and a survey of 250 corporate real estate and facility management executives. Key findings:

65% of survey respondents said that they will either be using both consulting and implementation services, or one of these services, to deliver employee engagement software apps. Accenture, Deloitte, and JLL stand-out amongst the crowd for their workplace mobile app capabilities.

Post-integration support services are very important for one fifth of buyers. Atos and Cognizant differentiate themselves by operating over 100 dedicated technical support locations across the globe, making them the two strongest providers for this selection criterion.

JLL and Ricoh have strong credentials for subject expertise in IWMS and space management deployments.

Customers looking for specialist systems integration firms with strong regional resources should consider AMS, eCIFM, and Horizant for deployments in the US and Canada, and AREMIS for deployments in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.

Specialist and innovator service providers are demonstrating various competitive advantages within specific product categories, such as KPMG for access control systems implementation, Cushman & Wakefield for lease management software, and IBM for cloud collaboration tools.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape the world of work,” continued Yate. “As global enterprises rethink their real estate strategies to make their portfolios ready for hybrid working and more dispersed workforces, workplace systems integrators are well-placed to meeting increasingly complex customer demands for workplace management solutions.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005856/en/