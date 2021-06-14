Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verdantix : Says Spending On Safety Management Software Will Reach $1.7 Billion In 2026

06/14/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The safety management software market will reach $1.7 billion in 2026 according to a new study from independent research firm Verdantix. The forecasted compound annual growth rate of 12.1% will be driven by software vendors increasingly targeting a wider portion of the potential market by catering to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as growing stakeholder expectations and the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors raising safety management standards beyond simply meeting compliance. Vendors positioned to benefit from this growth include safety management software firms such as Alcumus, Benchmark ESG, Cority, Dakota Software, Ideagen, Intelex, IsoMetrix, KPA, SAI Global, and Wesustain.

“The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the business case for robust safety management software. The adaptability and utility of software in managing COVID-19 safety risks, whether for current employees or for contractors, has fuelled market growth.” commented Verdantix Analyst, Chris Sayers. “Beyond COVID-19, changing market dynamics resulting from vendors targeting the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment will open up the market.”

The Verdantix report, Market Size And Forecast: Safety Management Software 2021-2026 executives at safety management software vendors, EHS service providers, and investors focused on the safety management software market understand the current state and size of the market, as well as the trends and drivers that will shape it into 2026. Intense competition is leading to a comparatively low CAGR of 11.7% for the North American market. Whereas China, India and Pakistan, and Southeast Asia will grow at faster rates of 16.7%, 16.1% and 15.6%, respectively. Industries that pose very high EHS risks – oil and gas, chemicals manufacturing, and mining and metals – will be the largest spenders on safety management software in 2026, accounting for 47% of the global market, at $0.790 billion. Medium risk industries - consumer goods, logistics, industrial equipment manufacturing and water utilities - will comprise the second highest spend, at $478 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 12.6%, and low risk industries will see $89 million of spend in 2026.

“Fierce competition and North America-focused solutions will force competitive pricing, limiting growth.” continued Sayers. “High predicted growth rates in emerging markets are due to the combined effort of positive economic outlooks; low penetration rates of safety management software, yielding low-hanging fruits for software providers; and increasingly stringent safety regulations driving demand.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pSONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Indústria SGPS, SA informs on transactions by person closely connected with persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
12:47pFORWARD AIR CORPORATION  : Announces Expanded LTL Service Offering In Spokane, WA
PR
12:46pMASERATI S P A  : The beauty of sustainable mobility with Maserati to the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
PU
12:44pHEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT  : Announces Expiration of Rights Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
12:44pSONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS  : Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
12:43pBACK TO THE FUTURE : 2020s to echo roaring 20s or inflationary 70s?
RE
12:43pTRINA SOLAR IN SNEC 2021 : high-efficiency modules and trackers unveil unstoppable 210 products value
AQ
12:43pDGAP-PVR  : VARTA AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
12:42pHEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:42pAMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
4AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS