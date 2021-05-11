Log in
Veregy Expands into California and Industrial Markets Through Key Acquisition

05/11/2021 | 11:33am EDT
Phoenix, Arizona, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veregy, an industry leader in comprehensive engineering, design, and implementation services relating to infrastructure upgrades and energy-efficient sustainability, announced that it is expanding its national footprint through the acquisition of Enpowered Solutions, LLC (“Enpowered”). Enpowered is a leading provider of energy, commissioning, and industrial controls services to institutional, commercial, and industrial markets. Veregy’s COO Clayton Boop stated, “Enpowered Solutions has an excellent reputation in the industries they serve, and they are a tremendously talented group of engineers that will complement our services, and we are excited about the key opportunities this brings to our growing Veregy team.”

Enpowered, founded in 2013, has been steadily expanding its services in California, Illinois, and across the country. Enpowered serves some of the nation’s premier institutional, commercial, and industrial companies and will continue to operate as Enpowered Solutions, A Veregy Company, to leverage the strong brand it has built in the industry.

Enpowered Co-Founder Shiva Subramanya explains, “Becoming part of Veregy is a significant milestone for Enpowered Solutions. This represents a significant opportunity to bring new services to our existing customers and opens up new markets for Enpowered’s services.” Enpowered Principal and Co-Founder Staffan Akerstrom added, “Our team and our customers will benefit from Veregy’s broad array of offerings, and we are excited to grow as part of the Veregy Team.”

About Veregy

Veregy is a nationwide company offering energy efficiency upgrades, performance contracting, commissioning, controls, engineering services, distributed energy, vehicle electrification, and grid modernization to clients in both the public and private sectors. With over 550 employees operating across the country, including over 70 engineers, they have the technical expertise to tackle the most complex challenges. With thousands of buildings optimized and billions of dollars in real savings, they have a proven record of success and are well-positioned to take on your next energy infrastructure project. Visit www.veregy.com for more information.

About Enpowered Solutions, LLC.

Enpowered Solutions, A Veregy Company is a market-leading Energy, Commissioning, and Controls company that provides customer-focused consulting services to commercial, industrial, institutional, and utilities across the US and Canada. Enpowered Solutions is a single-source provider of energy and engineering consulting services aimed at improving energy efficiency, enhancing control of energy assets within buildings and manufacturing, and ensuring that system operations are optimized through retro- and new building commissioning. For more information, visit www.enpllc.com.


Vincent Esparza
Veregy
6024528746
vesparza@veregy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
