Verily : Appoints Industry HR Leader Kerrie Peraino as Chief People Officer

Verily, an Alphabet company, today announced the appointment of Kerrie Peraino to the role of Chief People Officer. Peraino joins Verily from Google, where she was Vice President, People Operations. Peraino will be responsible for all People Operations activities, including talent and leadership development, talent acquisition, learning, compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion and employee relations.

Prior to Verily, Kerrie was VP, People Operations at Google, where she led frontline HR, developing people plans for Google’s product areas, business teams, and global functions, and delivered world-class HR services to over 130,000 Google employees. Before Google, Kerrie spent more than 20 years at American Express in the U.S. and the U.K., where, among other HR roles of increasing responsibility, she was most recently Chief Talent Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Talent Management.

“I’ve seen first-hand what the team at Verily are capable of achieving through a shared sense of purpose and mission,” said Andrew Conrad, CEO and founder at Verily. “Our team is committed to contributing meaningful and durable improvements to the fields of healthcare and life sciences. To be successful in this pursuit, there’s nothing more important than our people and our culture. Kerrie has an incredible track record of building strong, inclusive teams, and will be invaluable as we continue to attract and engage the brightest minds who share our passion for improving healthcare.”

“The team at Verily is working on some of the biggest challenges in healthcare,” said Peraino. “The opportunity to impact people’s lives while building a people-first culture is truly unique and exciting. I look forward to building the environment, culture and diversity and inclusion initiatives that will set the employees and company up for long term success.”

Peraino’s appointment is the latest in a series of senior executive hires, including Lisa Greenbaum, Chief Revenue Officer, Drew Panayiotou, Chief Marketing Officer, and Preston Simons, Chief Information Officer.

About Verily

Launched in 2015, Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare. Verily’s mission is to make the world’s health data useful so that people enjoy healthier lives. Verily develops tools and devices to collect, organize and activate health data, and creates interventions to prevent and manage disease. Verily partners with leading life sciences, medical device, and government organizations, using deep hardware, software, scientific, and healthcare expertise to enable faster development, meaningful advances, and deployment at scale. For more information, please visit www.verily.com.

