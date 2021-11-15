Log in
Verimatrix To Take Part in Virtual SportsPro OTT Summit Panel

11/15/2021 | 11:46am EST
Panelists to discuss how traditional sports can harness esports, untapped content opportunities

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Jon Samsel, senior vice president of marketing, is scheduled to serve as a panel speaker during this month’s virtual SportsPro OTT Summit.

Slated to speak from 2:25 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Samsel will take part in the event’s panel titled, “Mainstream attention: How traditional sports can harness esports.” Moderated by Rory Nicklin, communications strategist at The Story Mob, the panel also features speakers Roger Lodewick, CEO at DreamHack Sports Games, and Alexander Lewin, vice president of distribution and programming at BLAST.

The session aims to discuss how esports welcomed an influx of viewers from traditional sport and what best practices they look to in order to prevent esports video piracy, in-game cheating and mobile app attacks. Attendees will also learn how the sports broadcast models are converging and what untapped content opportunities exist for traditional sport.

“Verimatrix is pleased to work with some of the world’s leading innovators in both traditional sports and esports to protect and expand revenue streams while maintaining stellar user experiences,” Samsel said. “This summit beings together great minds and serves as a valuable venue for discussing the latest opportunities for growth.”

Event registration is available at https://eu.sportspro-ott.com/registration.

About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
