Veristat : Enhances Patient-Centricity Offering by Delivering Clinical Trials Directly to Patients

Launches A Flexible Virtual Clinical Trial Solution

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), announced today the launch of a virtual clinical trial solution that is flexible and customizable so that patient interactions can be conducted at the clinical site, remotely at-home, or through a hybrid combination of both strategies.

“The time for virtual clinical trial adoption is now,” said Shaheen Limbada, Executive Vice President of Global Clinical Operations at Veristat. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted clinical trial conduct and turned virtual trials into a necessary reality, with patients treated at their homes instead of a clinical site. Our flexible virtual trials approach eases the burden of clinical trial participation for the patient, allows trials stalled by COVID-19 restrictions to move forward, and improves overall clinical trial conduct efficiency.”

Veristat utilizes patient-centric practices to improve clinical trial participation by easing the burden on patients. Implementing virtual trials has undeniably benefited both patients and sponsors conducting clinical trials. For patients, it reduces the burden of travel time to a physical doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital site, which could be hours from home. It removes the geographic barrier of patient access to a site that may be too far from home altogether. For sponsors, the virtual trial approach improves patient recruitment and retention, and helps overcome future pandemic restrictions by utilizing at-home patient visits when in-person visits are not achievable.

The Veristat solution integrates our proven approaches to digital patient recruitment and retention strategies, at-home patient visits, and the ability to conduct virtual patient interactions throughout the clinical trial. Virtual trials require a higher degree of technology adoption and integration. A few examples include eConsent, ePRO, and eSource, which require training and integration to ensure the privacy, accuracy, and integrity of the data being collected.

“We understand how challenging it is for drug developers to adopt a new way of conducting clinical trials and pivoting to virtual trials is no exception,” stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. “We offer our clients a flexible and proven virtual trial solution led by a team of scientific experts. They are helping clients adapt to a clinical trial landscape that is rapidly endorsing virtual clinical trials.”

About Veristat

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 26 years' experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Our team has prepared nearly 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last ten years.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. We apply this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives. For more information, visit www.veristat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005241/en/