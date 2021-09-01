Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veritas Appoints Brian Hamel as New Leader of Worldwide Field Operations

09/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Further demonstrating Veritas’ ability to execute in the cloud

Veritas Technologies, the global leader in enterprise data protection, today announced that Brian Hamel has joined the company as executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005706/en/

Brian Hamel (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Hamel (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian started his career at IBM as an enterprise account manager and over a 30-year career held Infrastructure leadership positions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. More recently, Brian spent approximately five years at Oracle as Senior Vice President, Cloud Business Group.

“I am delighted to welcome Brian Hamel to lead our global sales organization as we continue to attract top talent to Veritas’ leadership team,” said Greg Hughes, chief executive officer at Veritas. “Brian’s experience leading global direct sales, channel partners, systems integrators, and cloud service providers will help us to even better serve our customers on their data management journeys.”

“Veritas is the recognized market leader in enterprise data protection and customers across all industries rely on Veritas to keep their critical information safe and protected from threats such as ransomware,” said Hamel. “The company is well positioned to help organizations keep pace with the growth and complexity of the cloud as data and workforces become even more distributed. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to drive growth for the company at such a crucial time by helping customers modernize their approach to data protection across their on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments.”

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection, availability and insights. Over 80,000 customers—including 87 percent of the Fortune Global 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aUNITED AIRLINES : Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Afghanistan Evacuee Aid Efforts
AQ
11:20aDELTA AIR LINES : What it's like on board a Delta flight bringing evacuees from Afghanistan to America
AQ
11:20aU.S. Ethanol Production Declines for 8th Consecutive Week
DJ
11:18aOil price falls after gasoline stock rise
RE
11:18aTARGET CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aSouth African rand extends gains, tracking dollar and Fed signals
RE
11:17aADTRAN ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of ADTN and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
11:16aRail merger news lifts industrial stocks to record high
RE
11:16aDIANA SHIPPING : Announces exercise of call option
AQ
11:16aApollo Funds Complete Acquisition of Yahoo
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging's inequality problem
4Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
5Analyst recommendations: American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks..

HOT NEWS