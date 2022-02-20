Log in
News: Latest News
Veritas bidding to take Houghton Mifflin private - Bloomberg News

02/20/2022 | 05:27pm EST
(Reuters) -Veritas Capital is bidding to take educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co private, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm could merge Houghton Mifflin with its portfolio company Cambium Learning Group, the report added citing one of the people. (https://bloom.bg/3BBylg7)

Veritas Capital and Houghton Mifflin declined to comment. Cambium Learning did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of Friday's close, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's market capitalization was $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Founded in 1832, Boston-based Houghton Mifflin caters to more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION 15.85% 28 Delayed Quote.9.25%
HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT COMPANY -1.89% 18.12 Delayed Quote.12.55%
