Veritas bidding to take Houghton Mifflin private - Bloomberg News

The private equity firm could merge Houghton Mifflin with its portfolio company Cambium Learning Group, the report added citing one of the people. (https://bloom.bg/3BBylg7)

Veritas Capital and Houghton Mifflin declined to comment. Cambium Learning did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of Friday's close, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's market capitalization was $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Founded in 1832, Boston-based Houghton Mifflin caters to more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)