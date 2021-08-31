Log in
Veritone aiWARE Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule

08/31/2021 | 07:32am EDT
DENVER and RESTON, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, and Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has added Veritone’s aiWARE™ to its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, making Veritone’s AI-powered solutions widely available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

The move provides broader access to Public Sector organizations to accelerate intelligence discovery, analysis and actionable outcomes for agency missions. aiWARE enables public safety agencies to safeguard citizens by rapidly extracting actionable intelligence from evidence — accelerating investigations and the judicial process.

“We are pleased to add Veritone’s FedRAMP authorized aiWARE to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule,” said Steve Jacyna, who leads the Veritone Team at Carahsoft. “This expansion, along with the support of our reseller partners, allows us to provide the Public Sector with an innovative AI operating system, enabling public safety agencies to accelerate their investigations.”

This recent contract award significantly expands Veritone’s availability to Federal, State, and Local agencies. In addition to the GSA schedule, Veritone is also available on Carahsoft’s NASA SEWP, Texas DIR-TSO-4288, Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program (ILTPP), and Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC), NJSBA contract vehicles greatly assisting both Public Sector agencies and Carahsoft’s reseller partners to procure and implement Veritone’s AI-based solutions.

“We’re excited to expand the availability of our solutions to Government agencies through Carahsoft’s contracts which greatly simplify the process for Federal and Public Sector agencies to do business with Veritone,” said Jon Gacek, Head of Government, Legal and Compliance at Veritone. “Working with Carahsoft will vastly expand opportunities for agencies to accelerate discovery, analysis and actionable outcomes for agency missions through our operating systems for AI.”

aiWARE is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y and additional Federal, State, Local and Educational contracts and cooperative purchasing agreements. For more information, contact the aiWARE team at Carahsoft at (866) 335-5246 or veritone@Carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in London, New York, and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS