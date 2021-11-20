Verizon Black Friday Deals (2021): Best Early Galaxy S21, Pixel 6, iPhone 13 & More Phone Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

Compare all the latest early Verizon deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring all the top Apple Watch 6, 5 & 7 and iPad sales. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Verizon Deals:
-
Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 & more smartphones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
-
Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 5, 6 & 6 Pro smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on Pixel smartphones available in cloudy white, stormy black, sorta sunny and just black colors
-
Save up to $500 on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphones
-
Save up to $175 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch4 Classic & Watch4 models
-
Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 7, 6 & SE at Verizon.com - check out the latest deals on Series 6, 7, & SE Apple Watches
-
Save up to $300 on top-selling Samsung Galaxy tablets at Verizon.com - check live prices on Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab A7 and Tab S7 FE 5G models
-
Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon.com - click the link to see live prices on the latest Apple iPad 9th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
-
Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on Fios Gigabit Connection, 400 Mbps, 200 Mbps plans and Fios TV packages
Looking for more deals? Click here to compare the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sales event and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211120005016/en/