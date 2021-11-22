Log in
Verizon Black Friday Deals 2021: Top iPad, Apple Watch 7, iPhone 13 & More Phone Deals Researched by Deal Stripe

11/22/2021 | 05:16pm EST
Save on Verizon Wireless deals at the Black Friday sale, featuring Apple Watch 5, 6 & 7 smartwatches, iPad tablets and iPhone 11, SE, 13 & 12 phone deals

Here’s a round-up of all the top Verizon deals for Black Friday, together with discounts on iPhones, Apple Watches & iPads and Samsung Galaxy S20, S21 & Note20 and Google Pixel 5 & 6. Find the latest deals using the links below.

Latest Verizon (Wireless) deals:

Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page for thousands more active deals right now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS