Verizon Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Galaxy, Pixel, iPhone, Apple iPad & Apple Watch Savings Published by Consumer Walk

The top Cyber Monday Verizon deals for 2020, featuring Apple Watch 6 & Apple iPad savings

Here’s our comparison of the best Verizon deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including the top phone deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy S20, Pixel 4a & Pixel 5. Check out the latest deals listed below.

Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:

Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:

Best Verizon iPhone Deals:

Best Verizon Fios Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to access the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005358/en/