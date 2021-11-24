Verizon Fios Black Friday Deals 2021: Fios Internet, TV & Phone Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post

Black Friday researchers at The Consumer Post have summarized all the latest Verizon Fios deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on home WiFi networks & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Verizon Fios Deals:
Best Verizon Deals:
Bring your phone and get a $500 gift card at Verizon - plus, add a line and get a select phone on Verizon. With select Unlimited plans.
Save up to $200 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on Fios Gigabit Connection, 400 Mbps, 200 Mbps plans and Fios TV package
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G & more Samsung phones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on Pixel smartphones available in cloudy white, stormy black, sorta sunny and just black colors
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphones
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart's Black Friday sale and Amazon's Black Friday page for more deals available now.
