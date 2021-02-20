Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verizon Foundation makes $250,000 donation to Feeding Texas to aid in winter storm relief efforts

02/20/2021 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following this week’s historic winter storms, the Verizon Foundation is making a $250,000 donation to Feeding Texas to support immediate relief efforts in communities across the state. The organization will use the funds to help relieve hunger, an issue which was further exacerbated by the storms.

“As a member of these vibrant Texas communities Verizon is ready to support first responders, our customers and employees impacted by these catastrophic storms,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We believe it’s critical to support our communities during a crisis, and to help them recover and rebuild after a storm has passed.”

“Hundreds of thousands of Texans impacted by the storm will turn to food banks in the days and weeks to come, on top of the millions already struggling to feed their families during the pandemic,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. “On behalf of the 21 food banks in the Feeding Texas network, we are grateful to the Verizon Foundation for their support of our relief efforts. This donation will help Texas food banks keep their communities nourished and resilient through this crisis.”

Verizon customers can also assist in relief efforts by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon bill and donated to American Red Cross upon confirmation of the billing zip code. American Red Cross is supporting at least 35 warming centers with cots and blankets across the state and more.

Customers also can text RESCUE to 52000 to give a one-time $10 donation to the Salvation Army USA, which is providing shelter, food, and other necessary items to those in need.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Diana Alvear
(704) 620-3245
Diana.Alvear@verizon.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pCOCA COLA : Statement on The Coca-Cola Company Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Training
PU
05:43pVISTRA : Announces $5 Million Donation to Assist Texans Impacted by Winter Storms
PR
05:36pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Merger Investigation
GL
05:30pUPS Honors Rep. John Lewis' Legacy, Plants First Trees Toward 50 Million Planting Goal
GL
05:24pENTERGY : Louisiana Winter Storm Update – 2/20/21 @ 3 p.m.
PU
05:24pENTERGY : Winter Storm Response - Mississippi
PU
04:43pMATCHDAY : Man City at Arsenal; Ibra, Lukaku in Milan derby
AQ
04:37pINVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against QuantumScape Corporation
GL
04:36pKROGER : is latest victim of third-party software data breach
AQ
04:32pBREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages 9F Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - JFU
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows
2Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan says receives U.S. letter on auto chips, firms are doing what th..
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on cl..
5WALMART INC. : WALMART, GOLDMAN SACHS, AMAZON.COM: Stocks That Defined the Week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ