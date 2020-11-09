Verizon Media and Walmart's One-of-a-Kind "30 Days of Savings" Campaign Returns

What You Need To Know:



Verizon Media and Walmart team up to offer a fresh take on the holidays, empowering consumers with new commerce content, gift guides and interactive series to help them navigate shopping, save time and enjoy the season with the ones they love.

This year’s “30 Days of Savings” expansion is the second iteration of Verizon Media and Walmart’s 2019 holiday season campaign “30 Days of Savings,” which offers shoppers a first look at hundreds of Walmart products to save time and money.

The new campaign will enable consumers to experience novel shoppable content experiences including first look access to deals, gifting ideas and recipes, interactive series and videos and other dynamic content formats from Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCrunch, In the Know, Engadget and RYOT Studios.



NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Media and Walmart launched their joint 2020 holiday campaign “30 Days of Savings,” an expanded commerce content series featuring shoppable gift guides, tips for how to navigate the holidays during these unprecedented times, and a month-long opportunity to save on hundreds of Walmart products.

Verizon Media’s first-party research shows that shoppers will be more intentional on how they spend their dollars. “30 Days of Savings” is designed to help shoppers navigate this holiday season and provide them with opportunities to find the perfect gift, recipe ideas and party planning inspiration to celebrate new and old traditions, all while saving time and money along the way. The new campaign is an expansion of Yahoo’s inaugural 2019 holiday campaign “30 Days of Savings,” as a result of a growing partnership between the two companies.

“We’re proud to partner with Walmart again, and hope this can provide inspiration during a holiday season that will feel different for many of us this year,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “Millions of people come to Verizon Media every day for trusted content, connections and commerce, and we hope this offers a seamless shopping experience for consumers this holiday.”

What can shoppers expect from “30 Days of Savings” holiday campaign?

Throughout the month, Verizon Media properties including Yahoo, HuffPost, TechCrunch, In The Know, Engadget and RYOT Studios will help consumers find everything they need for the holidays through new commerce content. Readers will also get a first look at hundreds of Walmart products across electronics, fashion, beauty, toys, appliances, and more, to help them save money, time and jumpstart on their shopping. The components of the campaign include the following:

Gift Guides : Verizon Media’s portfolio of brands will create custom commerce gift guides including shoppable articles and interactive videos that allows users to easily transact and click-through to purchase. The guides will serve audiences unique ideas on how to select the best gifts for those who have played an important role in their lives.

: Verizon Media’s portfolio of brands will create custom commerce gift guides including shoppable articles and interactive videos that allows users to easily transact and click-through to purchase. The guides will serve audiences unique ideas on how to select the best gifts for those who have played an important role in their lives. Custom Tool Kit : “You’ve Got This Holiday” -- Yahoo Life, In The Know, Huffpost and RYOT Studios created a special tool kit comprising 20 videos, custom articles and content covering topics like recipes, hosting, family food-centered moments, and how to navigate the season in light of the pandemic and issues that are unique to 2020. The editorial content will be aggregated on Yahoo Life and users can visit yahoo.com/lifestyle/tagged/you-got-this .

: “You’ve Got This Holiday” -- Yahoo Life, In The Know, Huffpost and RYOT Studios created a special tool kit comprising 20 videos, custom articles and content covering topics like recipes, hosting, family food-centered moments, and how to navigate the season in light of the pandemic and issues that are unique to 2020. The editorial content will be aggregated on Yahoo Life and users can visit . Yahoo Shopping Hub: Consumers can visit Yahoo Shopp ing for a special “30 Days of Saving” hub that will host all of the affiliate content and daily articles created for the campaign, to give holiday shoppers an accessible, one-stop destination.



“We’re excited to work with Verizon yet again to find new and interesting ways to help our customers feel inspired, purchase the gifts they are looking for at a price that fits in their budget and in a way that gives them back more time in their day,” said Jill Toscano, Vice President, Marketing, Walmart.

The partnership with Walmart continues to build on Verizon Media’s unparalleled commerce capabilities that offers advertisers the ability to reach close to 900 million consumers across its brands. Verizon Media also redesigned apps like Yahoo Mail with a focus on deals, transactions and rewards to better cater to user shopping habits, and recently incorporated a new “Groceries by Walmart” feature on the mail app.

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.