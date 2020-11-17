Verizon and Snap Inc. debut first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens

The Lens, exclusive to 5G Ultra Wideband customers, transforms the New York Public Library through AR for an experience like no other

Verizon and Snap Inc. are launching th e first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens, an augmented reality experience exclusively for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers.

The 5G Landmarker Lens uses augmented reality to deliver a musical performance from the Grammy ® nominated band Black Pumas at the New Yo rk Public Library.

Experience features the first full-length song ever used in a Snapchat augmented reality Lens, and the virtual performance was shot by Verizon Media's RYOT in the first and only 5G production studio in the country.



NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Snap Inc. today released the first-ever 5G-enabled Landmarker Lens exclusively for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers with 5G smartphones. The Lens uses Snapchat’s industry leading augmented reality technology and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband increased capacity to bring to life a musical performance by Grammy® nominated psychedelic soul band Black Pumas at the New York Public Library. This is the first 5G experience from Verizon and Snap Inc.’s 5G innovation partnership .

Opening Snapchat and using the Verizon Lens on the NY Public Library transforms it into a next generation stage where Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers with 5G smartphones can watch the Black Pumas Eric Burton’s 3D Bitmoji dance to the entire hit song “Colors” in front of an explosion of flora and fauna from the sidewalks of 5th Avenue. A shorter, non-5G enabled version of the Landmarker is available for everyone to experience through Snapchat, even non-Verizon customers.

“There’s no better way to demonstrate the sheer power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband than by creating unique experiences that align with consumers’ interests and take them to places they never imagined possible,” said Frank Boulben, Verizon Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products. “The 5G Landmarker Lens is an example of how 5G can redefine music experiences through augmented reality. We look forward to bringing more of these new, creative customer experiences to life via our partnership with Snap.”

The performance was shot by Verizon Media's RYOT in the first and only 5G production studio in the country. RYOT used motion capture technology to track Black Pumas’ lead singer Eric Burton’s movement, which RYOT and Snap brought to life as an animated 3D Bitmoji. This marks the first musical performance shot on the RYOT motion capture stage for a 5G phone experience.

“At Snap, we’re always looking for ways to push the envelope with augmented reality. 5G’s increased speeds and lower latency means that we can do more with AR than ever before, and innovation partners like Verizon are helping us transition seamlessly into this new world. Together we are creating and scaling incredible new experiences, and it starts with this new Landmarker Lens,” said Jared Grusd, Chief Strategy Officer, Snap Inc.



Verizon is also launching a 4G Worldview Lens featuring the Black Pumas that can be accessed anywhere in the US. The Lens will be accessible to all US Snapchatters in the Snapchat Lens carousel beginning November 22.

As part of the 5G innovation partnership, Verizon and Snap are also bringing next-generation content and augmented reality experiences to life with Snap Originals shows. Move It!, premiering November 2020, and Fake Up, premiering December 2020, will each feature a special 5G Lens experience exclusive to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband customers in the series’ respective final episodes.

Stay tuned for more 5G-enabled experiences soon, including additional 5G Landmarker Lenses.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

About Black Pumas

Black Pumas formed in 2017 in Austin, TX when Grammy-winning producer and guitarist Adrian Quesada was introduced to Eric Burton, a powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, and street performer, by a mutual friend. Following the release of their critically acclaimed self-titled debut for ATO Records, the band completed four entirely sold-out tours in the US, EU, and UK and capped off 2019 with a “Best New Artist” Grammy nomination. The album’s lead single “Colors” recently crossed 110 million total streams, becoming their highest charting single to date and earned them their first #1 at AAA radio.

