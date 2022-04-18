Log in
Verizon raises minimum wage to $20 an hour for U.S employees

04/18/2022 | 09:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Verizon logo is seen on a van in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc said on Monday it would raise the minimum wage of its new and existing customer service, retail and inside sales employees to $20 an hour amid a tight labor market and rising inflation.

In recent months, U.S. retailer Walmart, drugstore chain Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc and restaurant operator Chipotle Mexican Grill raised hourly wages for employees to lure more people back to work.

Verizon also said it would offer a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions in some regions around the United States.

"These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment," said Krista Bourne, chief operating officer at Verizon Consumer Group.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
