Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Verizon secures contracts worth nearly $1 billion from U.S. defense department

03/16/2022 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen at a Verizon store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Telecoms giant Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday it had secured new business worth almost $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide technical support and network modernization services.

The deal includes contracts for services to the Pentagon, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Fort Belvoir at a combined value of $966.5 million.

Verizon will provide internet-protocol-based services, voice and video services and network-related support aimed at accelerating the department's digital pivot.

The company said it would also help plan, design and implement network upgrades and provide new equipment to the Pentagon.

Shares of Verizon rose 0.5% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELVOIR GROUP PLC -0.60% 238.55 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
NCR CORPORATION -1.03% 36.49 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.50% 52.76 Delayed Quote.1.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:54aTwo British-Iranians leave Iran after years of detention - source
RE
07:50aSTATE TV PROTESTER TELLS RUSSIANS : open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
RE
07:50aSTATE TV PROTESTER TELLS RUSSIANS : open your eyes to Ukraine war propaganda
RE
07:49aMorocco's OCP aims to boost fertiliser output despite lack of Russian ammonia
RE
07:48aJapan says it will remove more COVID curbs as infections ebb
RE
07:47aMerck to pause investments in Russia, will supply essential medicines
RE
07:45aDrugmakers condemn plan for COVID vaccine patent waiver
RE
07:45aU.S., Britain trade talks to start next week in Baltimore
RE
07:43aEuro zone government bond yields rise as risk appetite grows
RE
07:42aBritish-Iranian aid worker handed over to British team in Tehran
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3World stocks recover on Ukraine talks, Fed hopes buoy U.S. yields
4Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cu..
5Property developer Sunac China does not rule out extension proposal - R..

HOT NEWS