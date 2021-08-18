Log in
Verizon waives calling charges to Haiti

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following this weekend’s 7.2 earthquake in Haiti, Verizon will waive charges for calls from its residential and business wireless and landline customers to Haiti, from Aug. 18 through Aug. 31.

"In this time of need, we know customers are trying to reach loved ones in Haiti," said Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group for Verizon. "Waiving the calling charges will help our customers focus on tracking down and keeping in touch with family and friends without having to also worry about the cost."

Beginning Wednesday (Aug. 18), all calls made from a Verizon residential or business landline and wireless phones to Haiti will be rated at $0.00 per minute.

Additionally, customers with international coverage plans can call Haiti without using any minutes from their time-allotment blocks.

Text to Donate to provide relief to Haiti

Verizon’s wireless customers can help with relief to those affected in Haiti. Here are a number of organizations you can donate to via text-to-donate. Please note, the donations will be applied to your wireless bill:

Save the Children has a long history of responding to natural disasters, including the 2010 earthquake in Haiti which left more than 220,000 people dead. You can donate $10 by texting DONATE to 20222.

UNICEF is working with government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities. You can donate $10 by texting GIVE to 80100.

World Central Kitchen has boots on the ground and is preparing stations in safe zones in order to provide nutritious meals in this time of need to families, volunteers and anyone affected by the earthquake. You can donate $10 by texting FOOD to 80100.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Steve Van Dinter
steven.vandinter@verizon.com
224.374.3864


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
