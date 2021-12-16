Versa Networks Announces ‘Versatility,' Inaugural User Conference Being Held April 27 – 28

Registration Now Open for Two-Day Event Offering More Than 25 Keynote and Breakout Sessions Led by Leading Cybersecurity Experts, Visionaries and End-User Practitioners

Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader, today announced it will host its inaugural user conference “Versatility,” being held April 27 – 28, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Registration is now open for the event offering two full days of more than 25 keynote and breakout sessions led by leading cybersecurity experts, visionaries and end-user practitioners.

Technical professionals and leaders from enterprises, businesses, public sectors, and organizations around the world are encouraged to register for the event, which will host a variety of key Versa customers presenting on issues solved and benefits realized utilizing Versa SASE solutions. Attendees will learn first-hand about user best practices and will advance their security and networking technical skills as a SASE practitioner with hands-on workshops.

“Versa has doubled its user base year over year for the past few years, and we are pleased to host our first annual user conference,” said Michael Wood, CMO with Versa Networks. “As the SASE leader, Versa has unique insights into real-world scenarios and best practices for how SASE can help organizations address their variety of secure networking needs, from digital transformation to supporting the work-from-anywhere environment. The event will provide a unique opportunity for people to meet with Versa leadership and technology experts in-person, while also gaining valuable insight networking with their peers.”

During the event, attendees can participate in more than 10 keynote sessions where they will learn directly from Versa engineers about the most important cybersecurity trends. They can also attend various keynote sessions led by Versa customers, who will walk through the steps of their SASE journey, and how Versa has helped their organizations. Attendees will also be able to participate in more than 15 hands-on sessions, where they can dive deeply into Versa’s products and address one-on-one questions with Versa’s technology experts.

For more information and to register for Versa’s “Versatility” User Conference, see www.versatility2022.com.

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its 2021 industry report.

