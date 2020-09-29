Versa Networks : Has Been Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

With Thousands of Customers and Hundreds of Thousands of Sites, Versa Networks is Positioned as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in Magic Quadrant

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE, today announced that Gartner has recognized it as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.1

According to Gartner, “By 2024 more than 60% of software-defined, wide-area network (SD-WAN) customers will have implemented a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture, compared with about 35% in 2020.”1

The Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure report evaluated 17 different vendors on 15 different critical criteria and positioned Versa Networks in the Leaders quadrant. Versa Networks was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the Gartner Leaders quadrant.

“By 2024, to enhance agility and support for cloud applications, 60% of enterprises will have implemented SD-WAN, compared with about 30% in 2020,” Gartner also states.1

Versa has invested significantly in R&D, sales, and marketing over the last 18 months demonstrating its strength in the ability to execute and completeness of vision. The company has also made major investments in SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) which is built on the industry leading VOSTM (Versa Operating System) for both cloud and on-premises implementations.

“Versa Secure SD-WAN has delivered cost optimization, simplicity, agility, and reliability with a single coherent view of the network across thousands of our branches,” said Avinash Raghavendra, EVP and Head of IT of Axis Bank. “It is commendable that Versa continues to be independently recognized as a leader in on-premises and cloud implementations of networking and network security for Secure SD-WAN and SASE.”

According to Gartner, “The market for branch office WAN edge functionality continues to rapidly shift from dedicated routing, security and WAN optimization appliances to feature-rich SD-WAN. SD-WAN is replacing traditional branch routers with application aware path selection among multiple links, centralized orchestration and native security, as well as application performance optimization functions.”1

“We believe Versa Networks’ placement in the Gartner Leaders quadrant validates our strategy and strong execution,” said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa Networks. “Eight years ago, our founders, Apurva and Kumar Mehta, made a bet to architect the solution in such a unique way and we have delivered a truly superior secure networking platform that is aligned with where the market is headed. Our purpose-built Secure SD-WAN and SASE solutions power enterprise networks globally for connecting users to applications anywhere, anytime. Our platform is differentiated with tightly integrated security, superior application and network performance, and advanced software-defined and network functionalities for cloud and on-premise deployments.”

Versa is the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE, uniquely combining full-featured SD-WAN, comprehensive integrated security, scalable advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics on-premises and in the cloud to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to very large enterprises, as well as Service Providers. Versa enables secure, scalable, and reliable enterprise-wide networking, increasing multi-cloud application performance and dramatically driving down costs (CapEx and OpEx). Versa Secure SD-WAN and SASE is available on-premises, hosted through Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the Versa Titan service for Lean IT.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE, combines full-featured SD-WAN, complete integrated security, advanced scalable routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics both on-premises and in the cloud to meet WAN Edge and SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE are available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa for their network, security, and cloud. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Global Fund and RPS Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

