Versa SASE Earns 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award

10/14/2021 | 08:13am EDT
Versa SASE Honored for Delivering Industry’s Only Comprehensive Integration of Cloud Security, Networking, SD-WAN, Secure Access, and Analytics

Versa Networks today announced that Versa SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) has been named the 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner. The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Versa SASE as a recipient of the 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Versa Networks is being honored for its achievements in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

Versa Networks offers Versa SASE as a SaaS, delivering tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its 2021 industry report.

“It is rewarding to be recognized with the Cloud Computing Excellence Award for our cloud-delivered, differentiated SASE solution,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. “Versa SASE delivers unique integration of networking and security SASE services via the cloud or, if customers prefer, delivered on-premises or as a blended combination of both. Enterprises both large and small, as well as service providers, look to Versa as a strategic partner to address their complex secure access, networking and digital transformation needs. Versa is the modern secure network.”

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Its in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through custom lead generation programs, it provides clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, it bolsters brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, it offers comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow it on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2021
