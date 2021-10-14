Versa SASE Earns 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award

Versa SASE Honored for Delivering Industry’s Only Comprehensive Integration of Cloud Security, Networking, SD-WAN, Secure Access, and Analytics

Versa Networks today announced that Versa SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) has been named the 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner. The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Versa SASE as a recipient of the 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Versa Networks is being honored for its achievements in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

Versa Networks offers Versa SASE as a SaaS, delivering tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its 2021 industry report.

“It is rewarding to be recognized with the Cloud Computing Excellence Award for our cloud-delivered, differentiated SASE solution,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. “Versa SASE delivers unique integration of networking and security SASE services via the cloud or, if customers prefer, delivered on-premises or as a blended combination of both. Enterprises both large and small, as well as service providers, look to Versa as a strategic partner to address their complex secure access, networking and digital transformation needs. Versa is the modern secure network.”

