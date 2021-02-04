Versa SASE Earns 2021 Remote Work Pioneer Award

Versa SASE Recognized as Industry’s Only Comprehensive Integration of Cloud Security, Networking, SD-WAN, Secure Access, and Analytics for Remote and Home Users

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced that the Versa SASE has been named a 2021 Remote Work Pioneer winner, presented by TMCnet. The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in remote working and work-from-home (WFH) brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Versa SASE for work-from-home delivers tightly integrated SASE via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, NGFW, Next Generation-Firewall as a Service, SWG, and Zero Trust Network Access nearly 5 years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in SASE and executing on the SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner recently identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce Versa SASE as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Versa Networks is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE was built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors. Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components. Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organizations. Versa ACE Partners are uniquely able to offer a cost-effective and simple-to-quote Versa SASE solution rather than stitching together multiple vendors to achieve a single SASE solution.

“The industry, analyst and press accolades continue to roll in this year for Versa SASE, this time for the unique ability to address the massive swell of organizations’ security and networking needs for home and remote users,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. “It is particularly gratifying, however, as we saw earlier this week, to see the real-world advantages Versa SASE customers are realizing and speaking about. Users benefit from this unique solution combining a fully integrated robust set of SASE services within one operating system software stack using a single-pass parallel processing architecture delivered via the cloud, on-premises, or as blended combination of both. Versa is the modern network.”

Versa SASE runs on VOS, which is designed with the Versa Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture which combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics into one software image. This integration and design methodology dramatically decreases latency, significantly improves performance, and mitigates security vulnerabilities which other solutions introduce by running multiple software stacks, service chains, or appliances.

