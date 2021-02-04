Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Versa SASE Earns 2021 Remote Work Pioneer Award

02/04/2021 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Versa SASE Recognized as Industry’s Only Comprehensive Integration of Cloud Security, Networking, SD-WAN, Secure Access, and Analytics for Remote and Home Users

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced that the Versa SASE has been named a 2021 Remote Work Pioneer winner, presented by TMCnet. The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in remote working and work-from-home (WFH) brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Versa SASE for work-from-home delivers tightly integrated SASE via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, NGFW, Next Generation-Firewall as a Service, SWG, and Zero Trust Network Access nearly 5 years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in SASE and executing on the SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner recently identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce Versa SASE as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Versa Networks is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE was built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors. Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components. Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organizations. Versa ACE Partners are uniquely able to offer a cost-effective and simple-to-quote Versa SASE solution rather than stitching together multiple vendors to achieve a single SASE solution.

“The industry, analyst and press accolades continue to roll in this year for Versa SASE, this time for the unique ability to address the massive swell of organizations’ security and networking needs for home and remote users,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. “It is particularly gratifying, however, as we saw earlier this week, to see the real-world advantages Versa SASE customers are realizing and speaking about. Users benefit from this unique solution combining a fully integrated robust set of SASE services within one operating system software stack using a single-pass parallel processing architecture delivered via the cloud, on-premises, or as blended combination of both. Versa is the modern network.”

Versa SASE runs on VOS, which is designed with the Versa Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture which combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics into one software image. This integration and design methodology dramatically decreases latency, significantly improves performance, and mitigates security vulnerabilities which other solutions introduce by running multiple software stacks, service chains, or appliances.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Its in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through custom lead generation programs, it provides clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, it bolsters brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, it offers comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa SASE is available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Global Fund and RPS Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:27aSUNCOKE ENERGY : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
PU
02:27aRALPH LAUREN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:27aCBMJ Featured on Under the Radar Minute on Bloomberg as Emerging into the Spotlight Because of Recent Censorship of Certain Media Segments
GL
02:26aAREV NANOTEC BRANDS : Corporate Update on Latest Innovation
AQ
02:26aBM Associates and HHS Technology Group Partner to Modernize State of California's Franchise Tax Board Delinquent Vehicle System
PR
02:26aT MOBILE US : Happiest Customers — AGAIN! T‑Mobile & Metro Grab J.D. Power's #1 Spots for Customer Care in Wireless
BU
02:26aOSHKOSH CORPORATION : partners with Microvast to strengthen electrification capabilities
BU
02:25aEQUINIX REIT : A Practical Guide to Building an Edge Powered IoT Architecture
PU
02:25aCUMMINS : Earnings Presentation FY 2020
PU
02:25aEIFFAGE : In Clichy, Eiffage Immobilier delivers the "OPUS ONE" programme and the "Reset" work as part of 1 building, 1 artwork
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4S&P 500 : Reddit trading frenzy stalls as focus turns to Yellen meeting
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 2020 Net Profit Falls, Misses Market Expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ