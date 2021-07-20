Versa SASE Named Industry Leader by GigaOm in “GigaOm Radar for Evaluating Secure Service Access” Report

GigaOm Report Compares 15 Leading Secure Service Access Vendors and Identifies Industry Leaders Based on Breakdown of Offerings Across Important Secure Service Access Features

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced that GigaOm – a leading industry analyst firm providing technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives – has named Versa as an industry leader in its “GigaOm Radar for Evaluating Secure Service Access (SSA)” report published earlier this month. GigaOm Radar reports provide forward-looking analysis that plots the relative value and progression of vendor solutions along multiple axes based on strategy and execution, roadmap, and ability to innovate.

The GigaOm report compares 15 leading SSA vendors and identifies industry Leaders, Challengers, and New Entrants based on a breakdown of each vendor’s offering across important SSA Metrics, including Ease of Use; Performance; Interoperability; Redundancy; Vision, Monitoring and Auditing; Pricing and TCO; Support; and Roadmap and Vision. The report also differentiated solutions and named Leaders based on Specific Security Capabilities, including Domain Name System Security, Secure Web Gateway, Firewall-as-a-Service, Cloud Access Security Broker, Zero Trust Network Access, Endpoint Threat Detection and Response, and Network Threat Detection and Response.

According to the report, “A converged, integrated, and scalable solution, Versa SASE offers best-of-breed security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, true multi-tenancy, and advanced analytics. Available on-premises, cloud-delivered, or hosted by Versa-powered service providers, it simplifies and streamlines the management of networking and security policies and services… Built from the ground up, Versa SASE delivers increased security and consistent security policies across branches, remote offices, and individual users, eliminating security gaps and vulnerabilities introduced when connecting multiple security solutions. Customers deploying Versa SASE also report significant increases in business and application performance for multi-cloud and on-premises deployments.”

GigaOm also provided additional information into its vendor assessment in its “Key Criteria for Evaluating Secure Service Access: An Evaluation Guide for Technology Decision Makers” report. GigaOm evaluated the 15 qualified vendors based on Key Criteria, including Software-Defined Architecture, Integrated Solution, Defense-in-Depth, Identity-based Access, Dynamic Segmentation, Unified Threat Management, Autonomous Networking, and IoT Support. Key Criteria reports deliver detailed market sector analysis that assesses the impact that key product features and criteria have on top-line solution characteristics – such as scalability, performance and TCO – that drive purchase decisions.

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security.

According to the report, “Secure service access (SSA) represents a significant shift in the way organizations consume network security, enabling them to replace multiple security vendors with a single, integrated platform offering full interoperability and end-to-end resiliency. Encompassing secure access service edge (SASE), zero-trust network access (ZTNA), and extended detection and response (XDR), SSA shifts the focus of security consumption from the data center or network edge to ubiquitous users, apps, and devices everywhere. SSA solution vendors enable organizations to roll out reliable and robust access controls for any user, device, or application anywhere in the world, thereby increasing organizational confidence in ubiquitous security without introducing new complexities or reducing performance.”

“The industry continues to validate Versa as the industry-leading SASE solution, with the superior architecture and set of SASE functionalities available in the market today, as evidenced by rapid customer acquisition, analyst reports such as this one by GigaOm, and a growing collection of industry awards,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. “Versa SASE continues to be the only SASE solution combining a fully integrated robust set of SASE services within one operating system software stack using a single-pass parallel processing architecture and delivered via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both.”

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE is built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack managed via a single interface, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors. Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components. Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organizations.

