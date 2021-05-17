Versa SASE Wins Security Software Innovation Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2021

Judges Recognize Versa as Industry’s Only Comprehensive Integration of Cloud Security, Networking, SD-WAN, Secure Access, and Analytics for Enterprises and Service Providers

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced that it has earned the Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. After an independent review, the awards program’s judging panel of esteemed security professionals recognized Versa SASE in the Most Innovative in Security Software awards category.

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated SASE via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway, and Zero Trust Network Access five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. As the leader in the fastest growing security and networking category, SASE, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its recent industry report.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Versa SASE proved worthy of this coveted award and serious consideration for deployment in your environment.”

Running the program’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators, Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes companies that have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. The awards program judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of companies’ submitted materials, including, but not limited to, data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

“Among Versa’s wave of industry honors and awards, it’s always gratifying to be recognized by security professionals and experts, who after evaluation understand Versa’s unique integration of networking and security SASE services via the cloud – or if customers prefer delivered on-premises or as a blended combination of both,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. “It is particularly exciting to win this Most Innovative Security Software Global InfoSec Award at the RSA Conference 2021. Versa is the modern secure network.”

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE was built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack managed via a single interface, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors. Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components. Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organizations.

Versa SASE runs on VOS, which is designed with the Versa Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture combining extensive security, advanced networking, industry leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics into one software image. This integration and design methodology dramatically decreases latency, significantly improves performance, and mitigates security vulnerabilities which other solutions introduce by running multiple software stacks, service chains, or appliances.

