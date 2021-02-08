Version showing the amendments introduced by amending Decision ECB/2020/25

This version of Decision ECB/2019/21, showing the amendments introduced by Decision ECB/2021/3 is for information purposes only and has no legal effect. The Publications Office of the EU will produce the unofficial consolidated text following publication in the Official Journal. (red indicates deleted text and blue inserted text) DECISION (EU) 2019/1311 OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK of 22 July 2019 on a third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (ECB/2019/21) Article 1 Definitions For the purposes of this Decision, the following definitions apply: 'benchmark net lending' means the amount of eligible net lending that a participant needs to exceed in the second reference period , and, optionally, in the special reference period, or in the additional special reference period in order to qualify for an interest rate on the participant's borrowing that is lower than the initial rate applied and which is calculated in accordance with the principles and the detailed provisions set out in Article 4 and 5 and Annex I, respectively; 'benchmark outstanding amount' means the sum of a participant's outstanding amounts of eligible loans as at 31 March 2019 and the participant's benchmark net lending which is calculated in accordance with the principles and the detailed provisions set out in Article 4 and Annex I, respectively; 'bid limit' means the maximum amount that may be borrowed by a participant in any TLTRO- III calculated in accordance with the principles and the detailed provisions set out in Article 4 and Annex I, respectively; 'borrowing allowance' means the overall amount that may be borrowed by a participant in all TLTROs-III and calculated in accordance with the principles and the detailed provisions set out in Article 4 and Annex I, respectively; 'credit institution' means a credit institution as defined in point (14) of Article 2 of Guideline (EU) 2015/510 of the European Central Bank (ECB/2014/60) 1 ; 'deviation from the benchmark outstanding amount' means the percentage points by which a participant's eligible loans granted in the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2021 have increased or decreased with respect to its benchmark outstanding amount, as calculated in accordance with the detailed provisions set out in Article 4 and Annex I; 'eligible loans' means loans to non-financial corporations and households (including non-profit institutions serving households) resident, as defined in point (4) of Article 1 of Council 1 Guideline (EU) 2015/510 of the European Central Bank of 19 December 2014 on the implementation of the Eurosystem monetary policy framework (ECB/2014/60) (OJ L 91, 2.4.2015, p. 3). 1

Regulation (EC) No 2533/982, in Member States whose currency is the euro, except loans to households for house purchases, as further detailed in Annex II; 'eligible net lending' means gross lending in the form of eligible loans net of repayments of outstanding amounts of eligible loans during a specific period, as further detailed in Annex II; 'financial vehicle corporation' (FVC) means a financial vehicle corporation as defined in Article 1(1) of Regulation (EU) No 1075/2013 of the European Central Bank (ECB/2013/40) 3 ; 'first reference period' means the period 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019; 'FVC code' means a unique identification code for an FVC on the list of FVCs maintained and published by the European Central Bank (ECB) for statistical purposes in accordance with Article 3 of Regulation (EU) No 1075/2013 (ECB/2013/40); 'interest rate incentive adjustment' means the reduction, if any, in the interest rate to be applied to amounts borrowed under TLTROs-III, expressed as a fraction of the average difference between the relevant maximum possible interest rate and the relevant minimum possible interest rate, as calculated in accordance with the detailed provisions set out in Annex I; 'Legal Entity Identifier' (LEI) means an alphanumeric reference code in line with ISO 17442 that is assigned to a legal entity; 'monetary financial institution' (MFI) means a monetary financial institution as defined in point of Article 1 of Regulation (EU) No 1071/2013 of the European Central Bank (ECB/2013/33) 4 ; 'MFI code' means a unique identification code for an MFI in the list of MFIs maintained and published by the European Central Bank (ECB) for statistical purposes in accordance with Article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 1071/2013 (ECB/2013/33); 'outstanding amounts of eligible loans' means outstanding eligible loans on the balance sheet, excluding eligible loans securitised or otherwise transferred without derecognition from the balance sheet as further detailed in Annex II; 'participant' means a counterparty eligible for Eurosystem monetary policy open market operations in accordance with Guideline (EU) 2015/510 (ECB/2014/60), which submits bids in TLTRO-III tender procedures either on an individual basis or on a group basis as lead institution, and which is subject to all rights and obligations associated with its participation in the TLTRO-III tender procedures; 'reference outstanding amount' means the sum of outstanding amounts of eligible loans and, upon exercise of the option in Article 6(3), outstanding amounts of self-securitised eligible loans as at 28 February 2019; 'relevant NCB' means, with reference to a particular participant, the NCB of the Member State Council Regulation (EC) No 2533/98 of 23 November 1998 concerning the collection of statistical information by the European Central Bank (OJ L 318, 27.11.1998, p. 8). Regulation (EU) No 1075/2013 of the European Central Bank of 18 October 2013 concerning statistics on the assets and liabilities of financial vehicle corporations engaged in securitisation transactions (ECB/2013/40) (OJ L 297, 7.11.2013, p. 107). Regulation (EU) No 1071/2013 of the European Central Bank of 24 September 2013 concerning the balance sheet of the monetary financial institutions sector (ECB/2013/33) (OJ L 297, 7.11.2013, p. 1). 2

in which the participant is established; 'second reference period' means the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2021; 'securitisation' means a transaction that is either: (a) a traditional securitisation as defined in Article 2(9) of Regulation (EU) No 2017/2402 of the European Parliament and of the Council 5 ; and/or (b) a securitisation as defined in Article 1(2) of Regulation (EU) No 1075/2013 (ECB/2013/40) and which involves the transfer of the loans being securitised to an FVC; 'self-securitised eligible loans' means eligible loans originated and securitised by a participant or a TLTRO-III group member whereby the asset-backed securities resulting from the securitisation are 100 % retained by that participant or TLTRO-III group member; 'rest of the life of the respective TLTRO-III' means the period from the settlement date of the respective TLTRO-III until 23 June 2020 and the period from 24 June 2021 2022 until its maturity date or early repayment date, as applicable, thus excluding the special interest rate period and the additional special interest rate period ; 'special interest rate period' means the period from 24 June 2020 to 23 June 2021; 'special reference period' means the period from 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2021. 'additional special interest rate period' means the period from 24 June 2021 to 23 June 2022; 'additional special reference period' means the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2021; 'corporate reorganisation' means a merger or acquisition involving a participant or TLTRO-III group member and one or more other credit institutions, or a division of a participant or TLTRO- III group member, including a division that results from a participant's resolution or liquidation. Article 2 The third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations The Eurosystem shall conduct seven ten TLTROs-III in accordance with the indicative calendar for TLTROs-III published on the ECB's website. Each TLTRO-III shall mature three years after the respective settlement date, on a day that coincides with the settlement date of a Eurosystem main refinancing operation, in accordance with the indicative calendar for TLTROs-III published on the ECB's website. TLTROs-III shall be: liquidity-providing reverse transactions; executed in a decentralised manner by the NCBs; executed through standard tenders; and executed in the form of fixed-rate tender procedures. The standard conditions under which the NCBs are prepared to conduct credit operations 5 Regulation (EU) 2017/2402 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2017 laying down a general framework for securitisation and creating a specific framework for simple, transparent and standardised securitisation, and amending Directives 2009/65/EC, 2009/138/EC and 2011/61/EU and Regulations (EC) No 1060/2009 and (EU) No 648/2012 (OJ L 347, 28.12.2017, p. 35). 3

shall apply in respect of TLTROs-III, unless otherwise specified in this Decision. These conditions shall include the procedures for conducting open market operations, the criteria for determining the eligibility of counterparties and collateral for the purposes of Eurosystem credit operations and the sanctions applicable in the event of non-compliance with counterparty obligations. Each of these conditions is laid down in the general and temporary legal frameworks applicable to refinancing operations and as implemented in NCBs' contractual and/or regulatory national frameworks. 5. In the event of a conflict between this Decision and Guideline (EU) 2015/510 (ECB/2014/60) or any other ECB legal act laying down the legal framework applicable to longer-term refinancing operations and/or any national measures implementing it at national level, this Decision shall prevail. Article 3 Participation Institutions may participate in TLTROs-III on an individual basis if they are eligible counterparties for accessing Eurosystem monetary policy open market operations and are on the list of MFIs established by Article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 1071/2013 (ECB/2013/33). Institutions may participate in TLTROs-III on a group basis by forming a TLTRO-III group. Participation on a group basis is relevant for the purposes of calculating the applicable borrowing allowance and the benchmarks as laid down in Article 4 and the associated reporting obligations as laid down in Article 6. Participation on a group basis shall be subject to the following restrictions: an institution shall not be a member of more than one TLTRO-III group; an institution participating in TLTROs-III on a group basis may not participate on an individual basis; the institution appointed as lead institution shall be the only member of the TLTRO-III group that may participate in TLTRO-III tender procedures; and the composition and the lead institution of a TLTRO-III group shall remain unchanged for all TLTROs-III, subject to paragraphs 5 and 6 of this Article. In order to participate in TLTROs-III through a TLTRO-III group, the following conditions shall be fulfilled. With effect from the last day of the month preceding the application referred to in point (d) of this paragraph, each member of a given group shall: have a close link to another member of the group within the meaning of 'close link' as defined in Article 138 of Guideline (EU) 2015/510 (ECB/2014/60) and references therein to 'counterparty', 'guarantor', 'issuer' or 'debtor' shall be understood as referring to a group member; or hold required reserves with the Eurosystem in accordance with Regulation (EC) No 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.