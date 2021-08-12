Versus Capital Advisors LLC : VCRRX 19A - 08/12/2021

Versus Capital Real Assets Fund Statement Pursuant to

Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

The Versus Capital Real Assets Fund ("VCRRX" or the "Fund"), a continuously offered closed-end interval fund, paid a quarterly distribution on its common stock of $0.185 per share on August 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2021. VCRRX intends to make regular quarterly distributions based on the past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of quarterly distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on shares may change. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to declare a distribution in each period.

The following table sets forth the estimated amount of the sources of distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. The Fund estimates the following percentages of the total distribution amount per share attributable to (i) net income, (ii) net realized capital gain, and (iii) paid-in surplus or other capital sources. Paid-in surplus or other capital sources may represent a return of capital. A return of capital reduces the basis of your investment in the Fund. A return of capital does not reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income". You should not draw conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of these distributions.

This information is based on income and capital gains using generally accepted accounting principles and is disclosed for the current distribution. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Section 19(a) notice are only estimates and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. These amounts are subject to revision and your year-end Form 1099-DIV may differ. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

% of Current Distribution from: Per Share Distribution Net Income $ 0.072 39.1% Net Realized Capital Gain 0.000 0.0% Paid-In Surplus or Other Capital Sources 0.113 60.9% Total $ 0.185 100.0%

Brian Petersen

Chief Financial Officer, VCRRX 1-877-200-1878info@versuscapital.com