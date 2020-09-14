Log in
Vert Digital : Selected in Digital Media Agency RFP for University of Tennessee Paid Campaigns

09/14/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

After a series of presentations, Atlanta-based digital marketing agency, Vert Digital (www.vertdigital.com), has been selected to partner with University of Tennessee as a go-to resource for digital media planning, buying & campaign execution. The University of Tennessee (UT)’s marketing & communications teams concluded an extensive search for a handful of digital media agencies to partner with over the next several years in support of their departments, colleges & programs. Vert was selected among other top digital talent in the Southeast as part of this process, and has already been tapped for their first campaign.

Vert was invited to participate in this opportunity as a result of the exceptional results their team has already been driving for the University of Tennessee at Knoxville (UTK) marketing department since 2019. The RFP consisted of two parts, a capabilities overview and a financial proposal. To answer the call, Vert provided compelling and competitive solutions to both creative approaches & experience, as well as effective pricing & investment models.

"We have had immense success with a great number of University systems here on the East Coast – when we were invited to participate in this RFP we knew it was a perfect fit. This win is a testament to the results and experience we've driven for higher education marketers like UTK, Oglethorpe University, Emory University, the University of Georgia and others over the last several years," said Kevin Planovsky, Co-Founder and Principle of Account Strategy at Vert.

The first campaign born from this newly formalized partnership is with UT's Tickle College of Engineering (TCE). The TCE marketing team identified a need to target new undergraduate applicants this year and Vert's capabilities & experience stood out from the rest of the proposals.

"Vert’s clean designs attracted my eye straight away. Although we are a new client, I’ve already been impressed with the thoughtful effort the team has put in to ensuring our first campaign will be a success. They are great listeners and wonderful people!” said Christie Kennedy, Director of Communications of the Tickle College of Engineering.

"We look forward to establishing ourselves as a long term digital media strategy & innovation partner to the University of Tennessee – we’re ready to show them what a results-oriented agency can do for their goals," added Michael Lentz, Co-Founder and Principal of Digital Media at Vert.

For more information about Vert's capabilities and case studies in the higher education vertical, visit www.vertdigital.com/education.

About Vert Digital:

Vert is the best d*mn boutique digital shop for Fortune 1000 caliber brand marketers on the east coast. Their proven results with beloved national & global brands like First Watch Restaurants, Amazon, RaceTrac, Coca-Cola, Mellow Mushroom and dozens more speak for themselves. Follow the #Vertbags across strategy, design, development, media & analytics at vertdigital.com or get to know the real us on all the socials at @vert_digital. Let's. Do. Work.


© Business Wire 2020
