VertiGIS : Acquires Facility Management Software Partner KMS

04/14/2021 | 05:01am EDT
VertiGIS, a leading geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer, announced today the completed acquisition of longstanding development partner KMS Computer GmbH. KMS is an established and trusted computer-aided facility management (CAFM) software specialist based in Dresden, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005039/en/

KMS by VertiGIS is an established and proven provider of computer-aided facility management (CAFM) software based in Dresden, Germany. KMS is known for its GEBman software and has been supporting municipalities, industrial, service and utility companies, among others, with their facility and document management requirements since 1990. The flexible, end-to-end solutions are based on the latest web technologies and are suitable for internal or mobile use. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VertiGIS is backed by global, technology-based investment firm Battery Ventures, who began acquiring GIS and location technology-focused companies under the brand in 2017.

Best known for the GEBman software suite, KMS has helped municipal, industry, service, and utility companies with their facility- and document management needs since 1990. Their flexible, end-to-end solutions – based upon the latest web technologies and suitable for in-house or mobile use – integrate access and analysis of factual data, documents, and spatial information for plants, real estate, and capital goods.

For the past 15 years, KMS has worked with VertiGIS to bring ProOffice – a process-oriented software solution with optional GIS connectivity for infrastructure workflows, and built upon GEBman technology – to German, Austrian, and Swiss customers. The integration of KMS into VertiGIS ensures that the strategic planning and development of ProOffice and GEBman continue to be closely coordinated.

"After 30 years, it was time for me to hand over the company to the next generation,” explains Konrad Schulze, founder and Managing Director of KMS. “Due to the successful partnership and cooperation that has existed between KMS and VertiGIS for many years, I know we can combine the greatest strengths of both organizations and expect our joint customers to benefit from the expanded expertise and industry-leading know-how we have developed over the years.”

“Previous sales partners have now become colleagues, and we are looking forward to working together as one team.”

Schulze’s son, Sebastian, will transition from CTO at KMS to assume the co-role of Managing Director together with VertiGIS veteran Theodor Meusburger. KMS’s solution will become an integral part of the VertiGIS offering for all customers and business segments and will be further supported in sales and software development by VertiGIS’s global business units and teams.

“We are excited to have an even closer working relationship with our friends and partners at KMS,” adds Holger Schade, CEO of VertiGIS EMEA. “This transaction will drive additional innovation as we extend our technological capabilities to a broader group around the globe.”

“Facility management solutions are a key strength of VertiGIS’, and the shared development plans for ProOffice and GEBman fit perfectly into our product strategy moving forward.”

About VertiGIS:

VertiGIS is a leading geographic information systems (GIS) solution provider and software developer. Its focus is the development of software solutions and services that help utilities, land management, public sector, energy, telecommunications, and industry customers connect their business processes and location technology. The VertiGIS product portfolio is used by thousands of customers and millions of end-users around the world and is designed to enhance the capabilities of leading mapping software, most notably Esri’s ArcGIS®. Major product brands include UT for ArcGIS®, the 3A product line, Geocortex®, GEONIS, ConnectMaster™, M4® Solutions, GeoOffice, WebOffice and ProOffice. Further information can be found at www.vertigis.com

About Battery Ventures:

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Israel and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About KMS:

KMS is an established and proven provider of computer-aided facility management (CAFM) software based in Dresden, Germany. KMS is known for its GEBman software and has been supporting municipalities, industrial, service and utility companies, among others, with their facility and document management requirements since 1990. The flexible, end-to-end solutions are based on the latest web technologies and are suitable for internal or mobile use. Learn more at www.gebman.com


© Business Wire 2021
