Vertical Street Ventures and Partners Acquire Seneca Terrace Apartments for $27 Million

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commercial real estate firms Vertical Street Ventures, Limitless Estates, and Invest in Multifamily announce the joint acquisition of Seneca Terrace Apartments in Tucson, Arizona, a 109 unit apartment complex. The teams are led by Steven Louie, Jenny Gou, and Ronnie Gou of Vertical Street Ventures, Kyle Mitchell of Limitless Estates, Jonathan Winick of Invest in Multifamily, and alongside Key Partner Gil Ficke.

This is the third property purchased this year by this joint venture group in the Tucson Market. With Tucson experiencing 14% rent growth, the 3rd highest rent growth in the nation, the Joint Venture Team is bullish on growing its presence in the 2nd largest city in Arizona.

"We are thrilled to add Seneca Terrace to our joint portfolio in the fast-growing Tucson market, our 6th acquisition in the Arizona market and 3rd in the Tucson market in the past 12 months. With our first two properties exceeding our expectations, we searched for further expansion in Tucson." Said Kyle Mitchell, Managing Partner for Limitless Estates. "We look forward to enhancing what this property has to offer for its residents."

Seneca Terrace is a 109-unit institutional-quality apartment complex built in 2000. Owned and operated by its original developers, Seneca Terrace will be rebranded to The Residences on Seneca and go through significant upgrades to modernize the property. Located in the growing Tucson Area, the property consists 100% of two- and three-bedroom units with over 1,000 sq. feet in each unit. Amenities include a swimming pool, Spa, Picnic Areas with barbeque grills, in unit Washer and Dryers, and Covered Parking.

Together, this team owns and operates more than 1,100 multifamily units worth over $155 million across Texas and Arizona. They are uniquely positioned to lead the optimization and growth of this property.

About Vertical Street Ventures

Vertical Street Ventures (also known as VSV) is a commercial real estate private equity firm, led by Managing Partners Steven Louie, Jenny Gou, and Ronnie Gou. With a mission to improve communities nationally, VSV has grown substantially in the last year, growing its current portfolio of assets to $155 Million this year across the Arizona and Texas markets. VSV helps busy professionals build passive income through investing in real estate syndications.

Learn more at https://www.verticalstreetventures.com or contact hello@verticalstreetventures.com

About Limitless Estates

Limitless Estates is a real estate investment firm acquiring value-add properties in Phoenix AZ, Tucson AZ, and Dallas-Ft. Worth TX with over 1,100 units and $125 Million. Founded by Kyle Mitchell, Limitless Estates combines high potential assets with best-in-class asset management to deliver forecasted returns, while positively impacting the lives of our investors and the communities in which we invest through the highest level of transparency and fiduciary responsibility.

For information, go to https://limitless-estates.com/

About InvestInMultifamily.com

InvestInMultifamily.com is led by Jonathan Winick who has acquired $125 Million worth of multifamily across 1000 units in the Dallas and Phoenix markets. Jonathan earned his law degree at the University of Arizona and worked for a hedge fund trading stock options in Chicago and New York. His value-add properties create consistent cash flow with superior risk adjusted returns for limited partners.

For information, go to https://investinmultifamily.com/

