Vertiv Announces Response to SEC Guidance Issued on April 12, 2021 Applicable to Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) today announced in a Current Report on Form 8-K, that as a result of recent guidance provided by the SEC on April 12, 2021 (see Link) for all SPAC-related companies regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants (the “SEC Statement”), it will restate its previously issued 2020 consolidated financial statements.

The restatement pertains to the accounting treatment for public and private placement warrants (“warrants”) that were outstanding at the time of the merger with GS Acquisitions Holding Corp on February 7, 2020. Consistent with market practice among SPACs, we had been accounting for the warrants as equity under a fixed accounting model. However, consistent with the recent SEC Statement, we intend to restate historical financial statements such that the warrants are accounted for as liabilities and marked-to-market each reporting period (the “restatement”). In general, under the mark-to-market accounting model, as our stock price increases, the warrant liability increases, and we recognize additional expense in our income statement – with the opposite when our stock price declines.

We do not anticipate the restatement to impact our previously communicated non-GAAP operating metrics for 2020 or 2021, including adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow.

As a result of the restatement and the increase in our stock price over the applicable period, we expect to recognize incremental 2020 non-operating expense between $140 million to $160 million. There will be no impact to our previously reported net cash flow. We anticipate that the first quarter 2021 non-operating expense will be between $10 million and $15 million.

The following provides additional detail regarding how we currently anticipate the restatement will impact our various financial statements:

Opening Balance Sheet Impact: As of the date of our business combination (February 7, 2020) (the “Business Combination”), the fair value of the public and private placement warrants will be reflected as warrant liabilities in our balance sheet with a corresponding offset in Additional paid-in-capital within equity.

These estimates are subject to change as management completes the restatement, and our independent registered public accounting firm has not audited or reviewed these estimates. As a result, the expected financial impact described above is preliminary and subject to change.

Finally, as of today, we have approximately 10.5 million private placement warrants outstanding, which represent approximately one-third of the warrants originally issued, as all public warrants have since been exercised or redeemed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains a forward-looking statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act regarding potential effects of the restatement to our financial statements. This statement is only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

