Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verus Underwriting Managers Announces Name Change to Verus Specialty Insurance

11/11/2021 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verus Underwriting Managers, a Berkley company, announced today that it has changed its name to Verus Specialty Insurance. The new name more accurately depicts the nature and intent of the company’s current and future business focus.

“Over the past two years, Verus has embarked on a new direction. We have seen significant growth, introduced several enhancements and expanded our product offering in our core businesses. In the coming years, there will be new products introduced and new technologies implemented to improve the customer experience of our partner brokers and their clients. This new brand better reflects the direction of Verus going forward.“ said Marlo Edwards, President, Verus Specialty Insurance.

About Verus Specialty Insurance
Verus Specialty Insurance is an underwriting company formed in 2010 as a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, one of the nation’s premier commercial lines property casualty insurance providers. Verus targets small to midsize commercial risks in the excess and surplus specialty insurance marketplace. Verus is focused on delivering innovative methods and unique coverage solutions to meet the insurance needs of its business partners’ clients. Current products include primary and excess liability, professional liability, and garage liability. Verus is accessible through appointed wholesalers. Retail agents can access Verus approved wholesalers through the Find a Broker feature at www.verusins.com.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds. For additional information concerning W. R. Berkley Corporation’s insurance company subsidiaries, click here.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:15aFlow Capital Announces a US$1.5M Investment Into Kovo HealthTech Corporation
AQ
07:15aFlow Announces an Investment in AskVet
AQ
07:15aJENOPTIK AG : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
07:13aUnder-fire Telecom Italia CEO faces board showdown
RE
07:13aDEUTZ AG : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
07:11aBRIGHT HEALTH : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:11aAV RECEIVER BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Denon, Marantz, Yamaha & More Deals Monitored by Consumer Articles
BU
07:10aSouth Africa cuts deficit forecast, sees debt peaking at lower level
RE
07:10aInvitation to presentation of third quarter 2021 financial results
AQ
07:09aOil extends losses triggered by U.S. inflation fears
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
5UK house prices soar again, fuelled by dearth of sellers: RICS

HOT NEWS