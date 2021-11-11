Verus Underwriting Managers Announces Name Change to Verus Specialty Insurance

Verus Underwriting Managers, a Berkley company, announced today that it has changed its name to Verus Specialty Insurance. The new name more accurately depicts the nature and intent of the company’s current and future business focus.

“Over the past two years, Verus has embarked on a new direction. We have seen significant growth, introduced several enhancements and expanded our product offering in our core businesses. In the coming years, there will be new products introduced and new technologies implemented to improve the customer experience of our partner brokers and their clients. This new brand better reflects the direction of Verus going forward.“ said Marlo Edwards, President, Verus Specialty Insurance.

About Verus Specialty Insurance

Verus Specialty Insurance is an underwriting company formed in 2010 as a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, one of the nation’s premier commercial lines property casualty insurance providers. Verus targets small to midsize commercial risks in the excess and surplus specialty insurance marketplace. Verus is focused on delivering innovative methods and unique coverage solutions to meet the insurance needs of its business partners’ clients. Current products include primary and excess liability, professional liability, and garage liability. Verus is accessible through appointed wholesalers. Retail agents can access Verus approved wholesalers through the Find a Broker feature at www.verusins.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005379/en/