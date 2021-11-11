Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verusen Strengthens Executive Talent; Appoints Supply Chain Industry Leader Christine Barnhart as Vice-President Product Strategy and Go-To-Market

11/11/2021 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supply chain company Verusen announces it has strengthened its executive ranks with the appointment of Christine Barnhart as its Vice-President of Product Strategy and Go-To-Market.

In her new role, Christine will work closely with Verusen’s product management, sales, and marketing teams as the company continues to expand upon its delivery of industry-leading innovation for its customers. Verusen’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform digitally transforms the connected supply chain, helping global organizations take a more digital approach to their materials management strategy and challenges. Christine will report directly to Paul Noble, Verusen Founder and CEO.

“Christine’s deep background in supply chain management and extensive engineering experience in building data-driven systems is a huge asset to Verusen,” said Paul Noble, CEO and Founder of Verusen. “We are thrilled to have such a visionary product leader join our team as we continue to innovate by combining data + human intelligence to accelerate resilient supply chains.”

Christine Barnhart is a well-known, respected leader in the supply chain industry. Before Verusen, Christine was the Senior Director of Product and Industry Market Strategy for Infor’s supply chain solutions. Christine brings over 20 years of expertise in manufacturing, purchasing and planning from companies including Berry Global, Mead Johnson Nutrition, and Whirlpool.

In 2021 and 2018, Supply and Demand Chain Executive recognized Christine as one of the Top Women in Supply Chain. Christine has a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Evansville and she completed her MBA with distinction at the University of Louisville. She is certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) through APICs (ASCM) and as a Project Management Professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute.

“Verusen is an incredibly innovative and disruptive force in the supply chain industry,” said Christine Barnhart. “I am excited to be a part of the team, delivering material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence to complex global supply chains,” said Christine. “It’s a pivotal time in our industry right now, and I am looking forward to building on the company’s success and the unique opportunities we have to accelerate growth and drive further efficiencies.”

Christine’s expertise includes Global Supply Chain Transformation; Industry Strategy and Go-to-Market Planning; Global Strategic & Financial Planning; Global Portfolio, Program & Project Management; Master Planning: Demand, Supply, Procure & Schedule; Six Sigma and Business Intelligence Applications; Process & System Optimization, Re-Engineering; Cost Management & Productivity Improvement; and S&OP Leadership including new implementations.

Christine will be part of an industry panel on November 17, 2021 at the Westec Manufacturing Technology Series Event, sharing insights on digital transformation for small to large manufacturers with other industry leaders. She is also speaking at the SPE Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Manufacturing conference being held December 6-7, 2021 at the Javits Center, New York City, NY.

Verusen
Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:
Greg Cross
PenVine for Verusen
greg@penvine.com
+1 925 413 5327

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=0bccaf77-009e-4191-a620-b25bb057d4f1&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280


Latest news "Companies"
08:57aCAE : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:56aJSR Closes Deal to Acquire EUV Pioneer Inpria Corporation
BU
08:56aELECTRIC BIKE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Rad & More eBike Sales Highlighted by Retail Egg
BU
08:56aTHE BEST STIHL BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Chainsaw, Pressure Washer & More Sales Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
08:55aCascades reports Q3 profit down from year ago, revenue edged higher
AQ
08:54aHolders of Nobility Receive Mammoth Rewards in BUSD, a Total of $4,000,000 in Reflections Have Already Been Shared Out!
PR
08:54aECHOSENS PRESENTS RESEARCH AT 2021 AASLD LIVER MEETING : Early Detection and Monitoring with FibroScan Mitigates Risk of Patients Developing Fibrosis/Cirrhosis
BU
08:53aMalaysia's state 5G agency says it has not begun commercial talks with telcos
RE
08:53aOil extends losses triggered by U.S. inflation fears
RE
08:53aMcLane Company Promotes Military Friendly Programs on Veterans Day
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
5UK house prices soar again, fuelled by dearth of sellers: RICS

HOT NEWS