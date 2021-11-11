Verusen Strengthens Executive Talent; Appoints Supply Chain Industry Leader Christine Barnhart as Vice-President Product Strategy and Go-To-Market

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supply chain company Verusen announces it has strengthened its executive ranks with the appointment of Christine Barnhart as its Vice-President of Product Strategy and Go-To-Market.



In her new role, Christine will work closely with Verusen’s product management, sales, and marketing teams as the company continues to expand upon its delivery of industry-leading innovation for its customers. Verusen’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform digitally transforms the connected supply chain, helping global organizations take a more digital approach to their materials management strategy and challenges. Christine will report directly to Paul Noble, Verusen Founder and CEO.

“Christine’s deep background in supply chain management and extensive engineering experience in building data-driven systems is a huge asset to Verusen,” said Paul Noble, CEO and Founder of Verusen. “We are thrilled to have such a visionary product leader join our team as we continue to innovate by combining data + human intelligence to accelerate resilient supply chains.”

Christine Barnhart is a well-known, respected leader in the supply chain industry. Before Verusen, Christine was the Senior Director of Product and Industry Market Strategy for Infor’s supply chain solutions. Christine brings over 20 years of expertise in manufacturing, purchasing and planning from companies including Berry Global, Mead Johnson Nutrition, and Whirlpool.

In 2021 and 2018, Supply and Demand Chain Executive recognized Christine as one of the Top Women in Supply Chain. Christine has a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Evansville and she completed her MBA with distinction at the University of Louisville. She is certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM) through APICs (ASCM) and as a Project Management Professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute.

“Verusen is an incredibly innovative and disruptive force in the supply chain industry,” said Christine Barnhart. “I am excited to be a part of the team, delivering material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence to complex global supply chains,” said Christine. “It’s a pivotal time in our industry right now, and I am looking forward to building on the company’s success and the unique opportunities we have to accelerate growth and drive further efficiencies.”

Christine’s expertise includes Global Supply Chain Transformation; Industry Strategy and Go-to-Market Planning; Global Strategic & Financial Planning; Global Portfolio, Program & Project Management; Master Planning: Demand, Supply, Procure & Schedule; Six Sigma and Business Intelligence Applications; Process & System Optimization, Re-Engineering; Cost Management & Productivity Improvement; and S&OP Leadership including new implementations.

Christine will be part of an industry panel on November 17, 2021 at the Westec Manufacturing Technology Series Event , sharing insights on digital transformation for small to large manufacturers with other industry leaders. She is also speaking at the SPE Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Manufacturing conference being held December 6-7, 2021 at the Javits Center, New York City, NY.

Verusen

Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

PR Contact:

Greg Cross

PenVine for Verusen

greg@penvine.com

+1 925 413 5327

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=0bccaf77-009e-4191-a620-b25bb057d4f1&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280