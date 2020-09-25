Verve Therapeutics : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

Verve Therapeutics, a next-generation cardiovascular company, today announced that Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit being held October 1-2, 2020.

Dr. Kathiresan will present a corporate overview on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET. During the presentation, Dr. Kathiresan will discuss Verve’s approach to develop gene editing medicines to treat coronary heart disease, including recent preclinical progress in nonhuman primates demonstrating the successful use of base editing to precisely and efficiently edit targeted genes in the liver to lower levels of LDL cholesterol or triglycerides. Dr. Kathiresan will also cover upcoming development milestones and timelines.

In addition, Dr. Kathiresan will participate in a cardiovascular panel discussion on gene therapy on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Verve will also hold one-on-one meetings at the summit.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. The company brings together human genetics analysis and gene editing – two of the biggest breakthroughs in 21st century biomedicine – to develop transformative therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve is developing medicines, administered once in life, to safely edit the genome of adults to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels and thereby treat coronary heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, Verve is backed by a top-tier syndicate of investors, including GV (formerly Google Ventures), ARCH Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, Biomatics Capital, Wellington Management, Casdin Capital, and Partners Innovation Fund. Verve is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.VerveTx.com.

