Walensky said the CDC expected to gain more insight into the trend. Vaccine scarcity may have caused delays in second shots previously but that was no longer the case, she said.

More than 207,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's BAVA.CO Jynneos vaccine were given as of Aug. 23 in the 19 jurisdictions reporting data to the CDC, Walensky said.

The vaccine needs to be given in two doses, four weeks apart, to be fully effective.