Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vesper Finance : Launches Yield-generating Pools for UNI and USDT

08/09/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vesper Finance, a leading DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, today announced the availability of new Vesper Grow Pools for Uniswap (UNI) and Tether (USDT) tokens following a successful beta period. Vesper built and deployed both as a result of the community’s vote to whitelist UNI and USDT in May 2021.

The Vesper Grow family of pools delivers an easy-to-use, set-and-forget way for depositors to earn yield on their cryptocurrency holdings. Vesper users can now access these pools for UNI and USDT on Vesper’s web app, providing increased choice for depositors who are looking to participate in Vesper’s yield strategies.

These new pools are designated “conservative,” since they adhere to higher collateralization ratios and interface with other well-tested protocols like MakerDAO, Aave, and Compound to add stability and minimize risk. In addition to UNI and USDT, the conservative pools also include Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), USD Coin (USDC), Chainlink (LINK), DAI, and Vesper (VSP). Last month, Vesper launched an aggressive DAI pool in beta and aggressive UNI and USDT pools are expected in future releases.

UNI and USDT depositors who participated in the pools’ beta period will see their balances automatically populated on the main Vesper app as of today’s announcement. In addition to the yield generated, each pool will receive 5,000 VSP per week in rewards, pending upgrades to the revenue/treasury model currently under community review and discussion.

About Vesper Finance

Vesper Finance is a DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, providing a suite of yield-generating products focused on accessibility, optimization, and longevity. Vesper is dedicated to creating and supporting the conditions for DeFi’s expansion and success, to the benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCABLE ONE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pSERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pDHT HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pVESPER FINANCE : Launches Yield-generating Pools for UNI and USDT
BU
05:57pFLOTEK INDUSTRIES : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
PR
05:57pThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Unaudited July 31, 2021 Net Asset Value Per Share - $1.13
GL
05:56pTIDEWATER : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pAMC ENTERTAINMENT : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pNATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pHallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2Oil slides to 3-week low on China's virus curbs, strong dollar
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5WRAPUP 3-Fed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike

HOT NEWS