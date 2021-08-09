Vesper Finance : Launches Yield-generating Pools for UNI and USDT

Vesper Finance, a leading DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, today announced the availability of new Vesper Grow Pools for Uniswap (UNI) and Tether (USDT) tokens following a successful beta period. Vesper built and deployed both as a result of the community’s vote to whitelist UNI and USDT in May 2021.

The Vesper Grow family of pools delivers an easy-to-use, set-and-forget way for depositors to earn yield on their cryptocurrency holdings. Vesper users can now access these pools for UNI and USDT on Vesper’s web app, providing increased choice for depositors who are looking to participate in Vesper’s yield strategies.

These new pools are designated “conservative,” since they adhere to higher collateralization ratios and interface with other well-tested protocols like MakerDAO, Aave, and Compound to add stability and minimize risk. In addition to UNI and USDT, the conservative pools also include Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), USD Coin (USDC), Chainlink (LINK), DAI, and Vesper (VSP). Last month, Vesper launched an aggressive DAI pool in beta and aggressive UNI and USDT pools are expected in future releases.

UNI and USDT depositors who participated in the pools’ beta period will see their balances automatically populated on the main Vesper app as of today’s announcement. In addition to the yield generated, each pool will receive 5,000 VSP per week in rewards, pending upgrades to the revenue/treasury model currently under community review and discussion.

About Vesper Finance

Vesper Finance is a DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, providing a suite of yield-generating products focused on accessibility, optimization, and longevity. Vesper is dedicated to creating and supporting the conditions for DeFi’s expansion and success, to the benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.

