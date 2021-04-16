Log in
Vesper Integrates Coinbase Wallet into Web Application

04/16/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
Vesper Finance, a leading DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, today announced that it has integrated the Coinbase Wallet into its web application, available at https://app.vesper.finance/.

Vesper recognizes Coinbase as the go-to destination for first time crypto users, and this integration eases the transition for those graduating from first crypto purchase to first DeFi experience. Vesper also offers integration with MetaMask and WalletConnect.

Vesper routes user deposits of major crypto-assets — currently ETH, WBTC, USDC, LINK, as well as the platform’s VSP token — across various DeFi protocols to generate yield. Over time, the project seeks to expand the number of strategies and platforms integrated as well as supported deposit assets.

“Vesper is dedicated to making DeFi participation easy-to-use, and this integration seeks to further ease the barrier to entry for new users who want to explore cryptocurrencies and immerse themselves in DeFi,” said Jordan Kruger, head of DeFi at Bloq and co-founder of Vesper Finance.

About Vesper Finance

Vesper Finance is a DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, providing a suite of yield-generating products focused on accessibility, optimization, and longevity. Vesper is dedicated to creating and supporting the conditions for DeFi’s expansion and success, to the benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at https://www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord. Vesper was built by Bloq, a leader in blockchain innovation and infrastructure.


© Business Wire 2021
