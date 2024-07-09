HOUSTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Vessel and cargo operations at the Port of Galveston in south Texas remained suspended on Tuesday after the passage of hurricane Beryl as power outages continues in parts of the city, the maritime commercial center in Galveston said. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by Marianna Parraga)
