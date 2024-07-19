CAIRO, July 19 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday that a vessel has been hit by unknown projectiles 83 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden.

All crew are reported safe, UKMTO said in an advisory note. It did not identify the vessel.

Since November, Houthi militants in Yemen have launched drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The group has said its actions are in solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israel's war in Gaza.

Britain and the U.S. have conducted retaliatory strikes since February, shooting down drones and bombing attack sites in Yemen. (Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)