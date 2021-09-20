Vestas Wind Systems to Stop Production at Three European Factories

By Dominic Chopping



Vestas Wind Systems AS said Monday that it intends to cease production at three European factories in order to meet the manufacturing requirements of its changing product portfolio.

"Today's fast-moving energy transition, rapid introduction of new products and recent integration of our onshore and offshore business require us to further mature and evolve our supply chain network and manufacturing footprint," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tommy Rahbek Nielsen.

The changes mean that Vestas intends to cease production at its factories in Lauchhammer, Germany, Viveiro, Spain and Esbjerg, Denmark.

Vestas said it continues to supply onshore and offshore wind turbine components to customers from 12 sites across Europe, combining facilities owned by Vestas and its supply-chain partners.

The company said it will explore opportunities to relocate employees affected to other Vestas sites.

The Vestas factory in Lauchhammer, Germany currently employs approximately 460 people. The Viveiro, Spain site employs around 115 people and the Esbjerg, Denmark factory employs around 75 people.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 0708ET