Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vestas Wind Systems to Stop Production at Three European Factories

09/20/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

Vestas Wind Systems AS said Monday that it intends to cease production at three European factories in order to meet the manufacturing requirements of its changing product portfolio.

"Today's fast-moving energy transition, rapid introduction of new products and recent integration of our onshore and offshore business require us to further mature and evolve our supply chain network and manufacturing footprint," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tommy Rahbek Nielsen.

The changes mean that Vestas intends to cease production at its factories in Lauchhammer, Germany, Viveiro, Spain and Esbjerg, Denmark.

Vestas said it continues to supply onshore and offshore wind turbine components to customers from 12 sites across Europe, combining facilities owned by Vestas and its supply-chain partners.

The company said it will explore opportunities to relocate employees affected to other Vestas sites.

The Vestas factory in Lauchhammer, Germany currently employs approximately 460 people. The Viveiro, Spain site employs around 115 people and the Esbjerg, Denmark factory employs around 75 people.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 0708ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aCentral bank group BIS warns of green asset bubble risk
RE
07:15aWith the focus on a taper, five questions for the Fed
RE
07:10aUK energy firms seek state support to weather gas crisis
RE
07:09aWeaker equities, oil undermine grains, soybeans
RE
07:09aVestas Wind Systems to Stop Production at Three European Factories
DJ
07:07aMiddle East's first Expo to open in Dubai under shadow of pandemic
RE
07:05aVirtues and Skills of Researchers Across the U.S. Celebrated During 12th National Postdoc Appreciation Week
SE
07:05aCOVID Variants Do Not Stop C. diff. Awareness Walks Worldwide
SE
07:05aThe Spodak Dental Group Raises Minimum Wage and Hires Entry-Level Employees at $15 Per Hour
SE
07:02aAsked whether there would be supply difficulties at christmas due to co2 shortages, uk pm johnson's spokesman says uk has highly resilient food supply chain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande shares dive to 11-year low as default risks grow
2China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..
3German shares slump 2%, European index hits two-month lows
4Oil falls to $74 on risk-averse mood, U.S. Gulf output
5Exclusive: Investors call for governments to toughen climate accounting..

HOT NEWS