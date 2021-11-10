Log in
Vestenamer 8012

11/10/2021 | 03:29pm EST
PROCESS AIDS

3770 Embassy Parkway Akron, Ohio 44333

330-535-2100 800-321-2260 Fax 330-535-8947

VESTENAMER® 8012

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Vestenamer 8012 is a thermoplastic trans-polyoctenamer rubber (TOR) that turns into a soft and flexible rubber- like material upon processing. As a polymeric processing aids, it acts as a plasticizer of rubber compounds in the mixing and manufacturing process. Due to the presence of double bonds, Vestenamer 8012 takes part in the vulcanization process and is incorporated into the rubber matrix.

TYPICAL PROPERTIES:

Appearance ................................................................

White granular solid

Specific Gravity .........................................................

0.91

Melting Point .............................................................

54°C

Volatile Matter...........................................................

0.3%

Packaging ..................................................................

25 kg/55 lb bag

APPLICATIONS:

Vestenamer 8012 is more than just a process additive. It serves multiple needs in rubber manufacturing process and products. It solves challenges regarding compatibility, mixing, shaping and product performance. The value of this unique rubber additive is proven for multiple types in tire, mechanical rubber goods and rubber recycling products.

Vestenamer 8012 as process additive:

  • reduces the viscosity of rubber compounds by facilitating mixing, better fillers incorporation and processing.
  • gives higher green-strength and dimensional stability when it comes to precise molding of rubber parts as well as extrusion.
  • acts as reactive compatibilizer thereby enhances compatibility of otherwise incompatible rubbers, such as polar and nonpolar rubbers (EPDM and NBR).
  • improves the processability of natural rubbers by the provision of higher reversion stability especially at high vulcanization temperatures.
  • is a reactive additive and therefore participates in the vulcanization process and incorporates into the rubber matrix with no blooming.

tee 10/27/2021, t-vestenamer 8012

Included with its product literature and upon the request of its customers, Akrochem provides product specifications and evaluations, suggested formulations and recommendations and other technical assistance, both orally and in writing (collectively the "Technical Information"). Although Akrochem believes all Technical Information to be true and correct, it makes no warranty, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or fitness of the Technical Information for any intended use, or the results which may be obtained by any person using the Technical Information. Akrochem will not be liable for any cost, loss or damage, in tort, contract or otherwise, arising from customer's use of Akrochem products or Technical Information. It is the customer's sole responsibility to test the products and any Technical Information provided to determine whether they are suitable for the customer's needs. Before working with any product, the

customer must read and become familiar with available information concerning its hazards, proper use, storage and handling, including all health, safety, and hygiene precautions recommended by the manufacturer. Nothing in the Technical Information is intended to be a recommendation to use any product, method, or process in violation of any intellectual property rights governing such product, method, or process. No license is implied or granted by Akrochem as to any such product, method, or process. AKROCHEM CORPORATION DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS AND IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE, RELATED TO ANY PRODUCTS OR TECHNICAL INFORMATION PROVIDED BY AKROCHEM.

Akrochem Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 20:28:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
