VESTENAMER® 8012

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

Vestenamer 8012 is a thermoplastic trans-polyoctenamer rubber (TOR) that turns into a soft and flexible rubber- like material upon processing. As a polymeric processing aids, it acts as a plasticizer of rubber compounds in the mixing and manufacturing process. Due to the presence of double bonds, Vestenamer 8012 takes part in the vulcanization process and is incorporated into the rubber matrix.

TYPICAL PROPERTIES: Appearance ................................................................ White granular solid Specific Gravity ......................................................... 0.91 Melting Point ............................................................. 54°C Volatile Matter........................................................... 0.3% Packaging .................................................................. 25 kg/55 lb bag

APPLICATIONS:

Vestenamer 8012 is more than just a process additive. It serves multiple needs in rubber manufacturing process and products. It solves challenges regarding compatibility, mixing, shaping and product performance. The value of this unique rubber additive is proven for multiple types in tire, mechanical rubber goods and rubber recycling products.

Vestenamer 8012 as process additive:

reduces the viscosity of rubber compounds by facilitating mixing, better fillers incorporation and processing.

gives higher green-strength and dimensional stability when it comes to precise molding of rubber parts as well as extrusion.

acts as reactive compatibilizer thereby enhances compatibility of otherwise incompatible rubbers, such as polar and nonpolar rubbers (EPDM and NBR).

improves the processability of natural rubbers by the provision of higher reversion stability especially at high vulcanization temperatures.

is a reactive additive and therefore participates in the vulcanization process and incorporates into the rubber matrix with no blooming.

